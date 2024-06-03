Boys Town Louisiana Welcomes New Board Member

NEW ORLEANS – Boys Town Louisiana has announced the appointment of Shelita Mundy Jones to its board of directors.

Jones, a New Orleans native, began her career in education as a middle school teacher after earning her degree from Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge. She obtained master’s degrees in counseling from Loyola University New Orleans and educational leadership from the University of Holy Cross.

Currently serving as the chief academic officer of the New Orleans Public School System, Jones spearheads the strategic vision and direction for instructional frameworks.

- Sponsors -

“We are thrilled to welcome Shelita to our board,” said Boys Town Louisiana Executive Director Rashain Carriere Williams in a press release. “Her extensive background in education and mental health counseling brings a unique perspective that aligns seamlessly with our mission to foster the well-being and growth of children. Shelita’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue our efforts to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people in our community.”

With over 20 years of dedicated service to school communities across the New Orleans metro area, Jones has held various leadership roles, including director of performance and accountability at Warren Easton Charter and Algiers Charter School Association, school principal of George Cox Elementary in Jefferson Parish, as well as positions as assistant principal, curriculum specialist, dean and school counselor. Her multifaceted experience underscores her unwavering commitment to advancing educational excellence and nurturing the potential of every child.