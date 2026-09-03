NEW ORLEANS – Boys Town Louisiana has announced the appointment of New Orleans entrepreneur and business leader Kristin Malone to its board of directors. Founder and owner of Home Malone, Malone brings extensive experience in business growth, financial management, brand development and community partnerships, along with a strong commitment to supporting local nonprofit organizations.

Malone founded Home Malone in New Orleans in 2011 and has grown the company into a multimillion-dollar retail and wholesale business. Under her leadership, Home Malone has developed a network of more than 200 Southern artisans and U.S.-based production partners and expanded it wholesale division to more than 400 retail accounts nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome Kristin to the Boys Town Louisiana board,” Boys Town Louisiana Executive Director Rashain Carriere-Williams said. “Kristin understands what it takes to build strong relationships, bring people together and turn ideas into meaningful results. Just as importantly, she has demonstrated a genuine commitment to giving back to the New Orleans community. Her business expertise, creativity and community connections will be valuable assets as we continue working to strengthen children and families across Louisiana.”

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Kristin Malone – Boys Town Louisiana Names New Board Member. Photo provided by Boys Town Louisiana.

In addition to her business leadership, Malone has worked with nonprofit organizations and community groups to develop custom fundraising products and campaigns that generate financial support and increase visibility. Her collaborations have supported organizations including Listen to Kids, the Preservation Resource Center, the Lakeview Vikings Baseball team and local schools. She is also a member of the Metairie Rotary Club, where she participates in service initiatives and community-focused projects.

Malone earned her degree in management and human resources from the University of New Orleans in 2009.

Boys Town Louisiana Overview

For more than a century, Boys Town has been helping transform the lives of children and families through youth care, healthcare and research programs. Since opening in 1989, Boys Town Louisiana has provided a range of services designed to support children and strengthen families:

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Intervention and Assessment Services provide short-term residential care for youth in crisis.

provide short-term residential care for youth in crisis. Care Coordination Services is an intensive case management program that connects families with the resources and support they need.

is an intensive case management program that connects families with the resources and support they need. In addition, Boys Town Louisiana provides In-Home Family Services which help families develop the skills and stability needed to remain safely together.

which help families develop the skills and stability needed to remain safely together. Early Head Start, an early learning program, is another Boys Town Louisiana service.

Nearly 1,250 children were served and impacted by Boys Town Louisiana services in 2025.