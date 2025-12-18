Bowman Adds Former PortSL CEO to Executive Leadership. Paul Matthews. Photo provided by Bowman.

NEW ORLEANS — Bowman Consulting Group has appointed Paul Matthews, MBA, CPE, as vice president, port assets & strategic partnership. Matthews most recently led the Port of South Louisiana (PortSL), one of the nation’s busiest ports. The port spans 54 miles along the Mississippi River and serves as a major gateway for U.S. exports and imports, moving approximately 248 million short tons of cargo each year.

Bowman – New Leadership Role

Due to his experience leading the Port of South Louisiana, Matthews is familiar with the operational and governance challenges port directors face on a daily basis. In his new role, he will work with port leaders on planning, asset management and digital initiatives, drawing on his executive experience at the Port of South Louisiana and Louisiana Gateway Port as part of Bowman’s broader port and coastal infrastructure strategy.

“I know what it’s like to manage port operations,” Matthews said. “I’ve been in their seat, and I know how much it helps to have a partner who gets it. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves with the Bowman team and delivering solutions to our nation’s ports.”

Vijay Agrawal, Bowman’s executive vice president of ports & harbors, emphasized the value of having a former port CEO on the team: “Matthews’ background as a port CEO gives him a perspective few in our industry have. He understands the pressures, the stakeholders, the funding realities and the decisions port authorities face. His experience and relationships will accelerate our group’s expansion and our digital services to position Bowman as a top tier service provider in this market.”

A National Infrastructure Platform

Bowman is a Virginia-based engineering, technology and program management firm that provides planning, engineering, geospatial, surveying, environmental consulting and construction management services for public- and private-sector infrastructure owners. The firm reports more than 2,500 employees and more than 100 offices nationwide, serving markets that include transportation, energy, utilities, ports, water resources and the built environment.

The company’s recent growth has been driven in part by acquisitions and by increased infrastructure investment tied to federal funding programs, port modernization and energy and logistics development. In 2024, Bowman completed multiple acquisitions expanding its capabilities in transportation and bridge design, water and wastewater engineering, geospatial mapping, LiDAR (light detection and ranging technology used for mapping) and hydrographic services.

Against that backdrop, Matthews’ experience leading a major Gulf Coast port aligns closely with Bowman’s expanding focus on port assets and coastal infrastructure.

Track Record at the Port of South Louisiana

During his tenure at the Port of South Louisiana, Matthews led several major initiatives, including negotiation of a $350 million agreement tied to Hyundai Steel Company’s planned $5.8 billion steel manufacturing facility at the RiverPlex MegaPark in Donaldsonville. The port also secured major long-term leases tied to renewable fuels and circular-economy projects at its Globalplex terminal in St. James Parish, including Woodland Biofuels’ proposed $1.35 billion renewable natural gas and green hydrogen facility.

Matthews also advanced more than $100 million in capital improvements, elevated the port to the #1 U.S. Foreign Trade Zone ranking in 2024 and consistently brought in state and federal funding—all while driving the port’s first multi-year tonnage growth streak since 2016.

Matthews began his career at the Port of New Orleans in 2012, which launched more than a decade of leadership across the maritime sector. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Matthews has also served in leadership roles across numerous maritime associations, including President of the Ports Association of Louisiana and as a member of the American Association of Port Authorities Board of Directors.