Boutique Hotels Add Modern Flair to Garden District

NEW ORLEANS – Groogrux Hotels, a boutique investment group, has announced the official opening of two new boutique hotels—the Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel—both now operating in New Orleans’ historic Garden District. The properties are part of a three-hotel portfolio owned by Groogrux and managed by Dallas-based Dreamscape Hospitality, which assumed management on Feb. 5. A third property, the White Heron Hotel, is under development in the Garden District and slated to open later this year.

“Today’s travelers are drawn to destinations with personality and authenticity, so we designed these properties to have unique, well-defined characters and signature offerings while still complementing each other,” said Ceptember Evans, area general manager for The Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel. “Each hotel reflects New Orleans’ treasured diversity and the cultural fabric of the neighborhood, introducing a new chapter of hospitality anchored in tradition and connection.”

“New Orleans is a one-of-a-kind destination that thoughtfully preserves its history while embracing growth, so this is an exciting time for us to bring our expertise and commitment to curating exceptional guest experiences to the boutique lifestyle space,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “We are proud to join the city’s renowned hospitality landscape with hotels that truly celebrate the spirit of the Garden District.”

Following their respective openings in Nov. 2024 and June 2025, the Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel are contributing to a new wave of boutique hospitality in New Orleans. Each hotel has been designed by local firm Jeannine Jacob Interiors and aims to blend contemporary luxury with the Garden District’s historic charm, offering travelers unique stays close to the city’s art galleries, shops, scenic riverfront, St. Charles Avenue, and the vintage streetcar line.

The Garden District Hotel

The Garden District Hotel features 47 guestrooms, some offering private balconies with views of oak-lined streets and historic architecture. Throughout the property, the interiors blend tropical elegance with intimate corners and open-air courtyards, channeling a modern take on Southern hospitality.

Highlights include a heated saltwater pool which creates a centerpiece for social interaction. It is the only saltwater “swim-up” bar in New Orleans. The Garden Bar serves botanical cocktails and a curated wine list in a lounge-like setting.

The property also offers lawn games, recurring events, and plans for stylish cabanas.

Wellness amenities include weekly poolside yoga, seasonal movement sessions in the courtyard, and a full-service fitness center.

Signature accommodations like the District Suite offer two levels of living space, vaulted ceilings, and a secondary loft living room.

For more information, visit www.gdhnola.com or contact hello@gdhnola.com or (504) 383-9500.

The Blackbird Hotel

Located one block away, The Blackbird Hotel occupies a historic offering 13 individually designed guestrooms that feature layered textures, rich finishes, and décor reflecting New Orleans’ vibrant cultural identity.

Guests can enjoy a pool set amid greenery, complete with a pool bar and a courtyard perfect for relaxing with a craft cocktail. Inside, the lobby bar offers signature drinks, while the Blackbird Café serves local brews from Cherry Coffee Roasters, custom teas, and light fare prepared by skilled baristas.

The Premium Suite, the property’s largest accommodation, includes a private balcony and spacious living area.

For more information, visit www.theblackbirdnola.com or contact frontdesk@theblackbirdnola.com or (504) 383-7500.

Both hotels feature flexible event spaces suitable for weddings, private gatherings, and corporate retreats, ranging from sunlit courtyards to intimate lounges.

Groogrux Hotels specializes in developing boutique properties that blend local character with modern hospitality trends. Its New Orleans Garden District portfolio represents a significant expansion into one of the city’s most distinctive neighborhoods.