Boudreaux’s Jewelers Expands Flagship Facility

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) — Boudreaux’s Jewelers, a fourth-generation Louisiana family business, announced it will invest $4 million to expand and modernize its flagship location in St. Tammany Parish. The project will more than double the facility’s footprint and establish one of the state’s largest on-site jewelry manufacturing studios.

The company is expected to create two direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $115,000, which is 97% above the average St. Tammany Parish wage, while retaining 19 existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional six indirect new jobs, for a total of eight potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

“Family-owned businesses like Boudreaux’s are part of the fabric of Louisiana’s economy. Brandon’s participation in LED’s CEO Roundtables reflects the thoughtful, long-term approach this company brings to its growth. Their continued investment in St. Tammany Parish is exactly what our new High Impact Jobs program was designed to support — businesses of any size that are creating higher-wage opportunities for local workers and strengthening Louisiana’s future,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

- Sponsors -

The renovation will more than double the size of the company’s facility at 4550 Highway 22 in Mandeville, creating expanded space for a redesigned first-floor showroom and a state-of-the-art manufacturing studio on the second floor. The upgrades will support Boudreaux’s growing design and production teams while enhancing the customer experience through modernized retail areas and improved workflow capabilities.

“This expansion affirms our long-term commitment to the Louisiana market and to committing significant resources to local manufacturing and design. Louisiana has always been home for our family and business, and it has a rich history of jewelry manufacturing that we hope to be a shining example of in a world of overseas jewelry manufacturing,” said Boudreaux’s Jewelers COO Brandon Boudreaux.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2026 and be completed by October 2026. Boudreaux’s Jewelers will maintain full operations throughout the renovation to ensure uninterrupted service for customers. The company also operates locations in Metairie and Baton Rouge, underscoring its long-established footprint in Louisiana.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

“Boudreaux’s expansion marks an exciting new chapter for a local, family-owned business that has called Mandeville home since 1995. Their continued investment underscores the enduring connection between this family and our community, as well as the welcoming environment our city provides for small business growth. We’re excited to support them as they take this next step,” said Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden.

To win the project in Mandeville, the state of Louisiana offered Boudreaux’s Jewelers a competitive incentives package that includes participation in the state’s High Impact Jobs program and Industrial Tax Exemption program.

“Small businesses like Boudreaux’s Jewelers are the heartbeat of St. Tammany’s economy. We’re proud to have played a part in bringing this manufacturing project to Mandeville’s vibrant community and grateful to Boudreaux’s for choosing to expand their business here,” said Russell Richardson, president and CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation.

- Sponsors -

“Boudreaux’s Jewelers is doubling down on its commitment to Mandeville with an expansion that will create and retain quality jobs in St. Tammany Parish. This kind of homegrown investment strengthens our regional economy, fuels ripple-effect growth for neighboring businesses, and reinforces the momentum across Southeast Louisiana. With support from targeted LED programs, Boudreaux’s is helping the regional economy sparkle,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc.

SourceLouisiana.com serves as the state’s registry for companies seeking to enter the pipeline for contract and vendor opportunities associated with development projects across Louisiana.

About Boudreaux’s Jewelers, LLC

Boudreaux’s Jewelers is a 4-generation Louisiana family owned and operated luxury jewelry business. Founded 92 years ago by Gilmore Boudreaux Sr., Boudreaux’s has been a mainstay in the Louisiana jewelry market known for its in-house designs and manufacturing skills. For more information, visit boudreauxsjewelers.com.