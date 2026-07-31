Bootstrap Economics, Credit Human Award $5,000 Prize

NEW ORLEANS — Bootstrap Economics and Credit Human Federal Credit Union have announced that Canal Place Barber and Nail Salon won the $5,000 grand prize at the Pitch Finale competition held July 22 at the Dew Drop Inn in New Orleans. The live event marked the culmination of the organizations’ eight-week small business incubator cohort and featured entrepreneurs pitching before a panel of four successful New Orleans-area business professionals.

“I’m so excited and honored to win this award,” said Laura Landry of Canal Place Barber and Nail Salon. “This program taught me so much about my business, from sharpening my strategy to thinking more intentionally about growth. I plan to use the prize money to make upgrades at my shop and continue growing our concierge service with area businesses and hotels.”

Attendees at the Dew Drop Inn engage with judges and contestants, asking questions about the contestants’ business plans and the opportunities they’ve identified for growth through the 8-week Bootstrap Economics and Credit Human business planning process.

Bootstrap Economics and Credit Human – Supporting Local Entrepreneurs

Launched this spring by Bootstrap Economics and Credit Human, the free virtual program was designed to support and elevate entrepreneurs across the New Orleans area through weekly one-hour sessions focused on financial systems, operational discipline, and overall business readiness. “The Business Jingle: $5,000 Pitch Competition” blended entrepreneurship, capital readiness, and music. Ultimately offering participants one-on-one business coaching and precision technical assistance aimed at helping them build capital-ready businesses.

- Sponsors -

Bootstrap Economics Business Jingle Pitch Competition participants (left to right): Marci Clines, IronRose Legacy Group; Laura Landry, Canal Place Barber and Nail Salon; Cindy Crosby, Nontez and Makenzie; and Wendy Firven, Pure Love Pantry.

The finale featured participating businesses Crosby and Randall Consulting Services, IronRose Legacy Group, Canal Place Barber and Nail Salon, and Pure Love Pantry. Their presentations reflected the business fundamentals and preparedness for growth and funding opportunities that the program exists to strengthen within underserved communities.

Credit Human, which served as presenting sponsor of the pitch competition, said its support for the initiative reflects the federal credit union’s longstanding commitment to community service and helping entrepreneurs address financial barriers to success.

“We get involved with organizations like Bootstrap Economics because our mission is rooted in helping people build healthier financial futures,” said Domonique Tyson, Member Relationship Specialist at Credit Human’s Magazine Street Financial Health Center. “Entrepreneurs face real financial challenges as they grow. By pairing education, support, and access to capital, we can help them turn promising ideas into durable businesses.”

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Credit Human Member Relationship Specialists (left to right) Rockie Eden, Stacey Moresco, Carla Arita, Dominique Tyson.

Bootstrap Economics founder Lynisha Senegal said she was proud of all of the participants for the enthusiasm and dedication they brought to the program from the first session through the final pitches.

“Every entrepreneur who stepped onto that stage showed how much they had grown — structurally, financially, and in their confidence,” Senegal said. “Their energy and commitment embody our mission at Bootstrap Economics: to help business owners become truly capital-ready so they can access funding, build sustainable companies, and create long-lasting impact in their communities.”

In addition to Credit Human and Bootstrap Economics, the program was also supported by the Jeff Tyson Collective for Musicians and Culture, aligning the competition with New Orleans’ creative economy and musical heritage.