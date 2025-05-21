Bonvenu Bank New Branch Supports Habitat for Humanity

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – Bonvenu Bank commemorated the grand opening of its new branch at 3481A East Causeway Approach in Mandeville on May 20. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a $351,000 check presentation by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Bonvenu Bank to Habitat for Humanity in support of the Fortified Roof Program.

The event brought together a host of dignitaries and community representatives, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden, St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce CEO Lacey Osborne, Federal Home Loan Bank officials, Habitat for Humanity representatives, Bonvenu banking executives, and a wide range of local and regional business and community leaders.

Bonvenu Bank, formerly Citizens National Bank, is a 40-year-old trusted financial institution headquartered in Bossier City. With assets exceeding $1.5 billion, Bonvenu operates 14 full-service branches across Louisiana, including locations in Metairie, Gretna, Baton Rouge, and now Mandeville.

“Bonvenu is committed to building a better community, and Mandeville’s strong business growth and limitless potential for the future were key factors in our decision to open here,” said Jason D. Smith, president of Bonvenu Bank.

The new Mandeville branch features a 2,500-square-foot state-of-the-art financial center offering full-service banking and a walk-up ATM with quick-deposit capabilities. Designed with customer needs in mind, the space provides a welcoming environment tailored to serve individuals and businesses across Mandeville and the Northshore.

“Bonvenu Bank is built to be here in Mandeville as it reflects the one-of-a-kind spirit of our people, businesses, and the vibrant communities we serve,” added James M. “Jim” Hudson, president of Bonvenu’s South Louisiana Region. “We welcome all to join us as we continue building a bolder future for each other and for Louisiana.”