Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Banking

Bonvenu Bank New Branch Supports Habitat for Humanity

May 21, 2025   |By
Bank
Bonvenu Bank Opens New Branch. Getty image.

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – Bonvenu Bank commemorated the grand opening of its new branch at 3481A East Causeway Approach in Mandeville on May 20. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a $351,000 check presentation by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Bonvenu Bank to Habitat for Humanity in support of the Fortified Roof Program.

The event brought together a host of dignitaries and community representatives, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden, St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce CEO Lacey Osborne, Federal Home Loan Bank officials, Habitat for Humanity representatives, Bonvenu banking executives, and a wide range of local and regional business and community leaders.

Bonvenu Bank, formerly Citizens National Bank, is a 40-year-old trusted financial institution headquartered in Bossier City. With assets exceeding $1.5 billion, Bonvenu operates 14 full-service branches across Louisiana, including locations in Metairie, Gretna, Baton Rouge, and now Mandeville.

- Sponsors -

“Bonvenu is committed to building a better community, and Mandeville’s strong business growth and limitless potential for the future were key factors in our decision to open here,” said Jason D. Smith, president of Bonvenu Bank.

The new Mandeville branch features a 2,500-square-foot state-of-the-art financial center offering full-service banking and a walk-up ATM with quick-deposit capabilities. Designed with customer needs in mind, the space provides a welcoming environment tailored to serve individuals and businesses across Mandeville and the Northshore.

“Bonvenu Bank is built to be here in Mandeville as it reflects the one-of-a-kind spirit of our people, businesses, and the vibrant communities we serve,” added James M. “Jim” Hudson, president of Bonvenu’s South Louisiana Region. “We welcome all to join us as we continue building a bolder future for each other and for Louisiana.”

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter