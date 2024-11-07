Bonvenu Bank Opens New Branch in Gretna on Belle Chasse Highway

GRETNA, La. (press release) – Bonvenu Bank commemorated the grand opening of its new branch in Gretna on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Jefferson Parish government and business leaders were on hand along with Bonvenu banking executives to cut the ceremonial grand opening ribbon at the new Gretna branch located at 2000 Belle Chasse Highway. Bonvenu Bank, with assets of more than $1.5 billion, has 14 full-service branches throughout Louisiana including its headquarters in Bossier City.

Formerly Citizens National Bank, Bonvenu Bank is a 40-year-old trusted banking partner in Louisiana. In 2021, Bonvenu Bank expanded into the southeast region with the objective to assist the community and businesses achieve their financial goals.

- Sponsors -

“Bonvenu is committed to building a better community, and Gretna’s strong business growth over the past few years along with its limitless potential for the future was behind the decision to open here,” said Jason D. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonvenu Bank.

The new Gretna Bonvenu Bank branch features state-of-the-art banking services with a welcoming environment designed to meet the evolving needs of Bonvenu customers in Gretna and the entire Westbank. The 4400 square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with Drive-Up ATM with quick-deposit capabilities.

“Bonvenu Bank is built to be here in Gretna as it reflects the one-of-a-kind spirit of our people, businesses, and the vibrant communities we serve. We welcome all to join us as we continue building a bolder future for each other and for Louisiana,” said James M. “Jim” Hudson, Executive Vice President and New Orleans Market President.