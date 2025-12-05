Bonvenu Bank Expands its Presence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Bonvenu Bank President and CEO, Jason D. Smith, has announced that the bank has significantly expanded its presence in the Baton Rouge market with the addition of new senior staff members who will enhance the bank’s Capital Region Team.
The development of the Capital Region Team, on the heels of new branch openings in Gretna, Baton Rouge and Mandeville, signals Bonvenu Bank’s growing commitment to south Louisiana.
This team, primarily tasked with expanding Bonvenu Bank’s service capacity and business footprint throughout the Capital Region, is comprised of top banking executives from communities across southeast Louisiana.
New Bonvenu Bank Capital Region Team Members
New members of Bonvenu Bank’s Capital Region Team include:
- Randy Vicknair, Capital Region President
- Kevin Foster, Sr. Vice President – Business Banking Division Manager
- Angela Bennet Quirk, Vice President – Business Banker
- Bill Smith, Vice President – Business Banker
- Joey Amadeo, Vice President – Business Banker
- Melanie Gottschalck, Senior Banking Officer
- Michelle O’Quin, Senior Banking Officer
Baton Rouge Team
They join key existing team members in the Baton Rouge region including:
- Reynold Lagarrigue, Vice President – Business Banker
- Russ Ladnier, Vice President – Business Banker
- Abby Pudlewski, Senior Banking Officer – Branch Executive
- Kailey Dolan, Portfolio Manager
“Bonvenu is committed to supporting Baton Rouge’s strong business growth. We see limitless potential for the future, which was a key factor in the decision to expand here, Randy and the team bring market knowledge and familiar faces to our company” said Jason D. Smith, President and CEO of Bonvenu Bank.
Bonvenu Bank, with assets of more than $1.5 billion, has 13 full-service branches throughout Louisiana including its headquarters in Bossier City.
“Bonvenu Bank is built to be here in Baton Rouge and reflects the one-of-a-kind spirit of our people, businesses, and the vibrant communities we serve. My team and I are excited to come on board and look forward to building a bolder future for each other and for Louisiana,” said Randy Vicknair, Bonvenu’s Capital Region President.
Bonvenu Bank’s Baton Rouge branch features state-of-the-art banking services with a welcoming environment designed to meet the evolving needs of Bonvenu customers throughout the capital region. The 9,000 -square-foot financial center features a full-service branch and a walk-up ATM with quick-deposit capabilities.
Formerly Citizens National Bank, Bonvenu Bank is a 40-year-old trusted banking partner in Louisiana which is expanding throughout the state with new branches planned to open in order to help small and medium-sized businesses achieve their goals and realize their dreams.