Bollinger to Lead Cutter Strategic Partnership

LOCKPORT, La. (press release) — Bollinger Shipyards (Bollinger), Rauma Shipyards (Rauma), Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan) and Aker Arctic (Aker) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to deliver the lowest-risk, fastest delivery solution of best-in-class Arctic Security Cutters (ASC) to the U.S. Coast Guard.

This strategic partnership represents a deliberate effort to strengthen the U.S. industrial base, expand America’s shipbuilding capacity, and equip American workers with the skills to lead in a new era of strategic competition through the transfer of knowledge, technology, and design expertise needed to build the next generation of icebreakers right here in the United States.

Together, the four companies represent the world’s premier icebreaker shipbuilding companies. Bollinger is the largest privately-owned shipbuilder in the United States, is currently building the first heavy icebreaker in the United States in 50 years and has built and delivered nearly 200 high-performance vessels to the U.S. Coast Guard in a 40-year period.

Rauma is Finland’s legendary ice-class shipyard. Seaspan Shipyards is the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. based Washington Companies and the leading icebreaker design and build shipyard currently delivering on the largest order book of ice capable vessels in the world. Aker Arctic, is a respected authority in icebreaking technology and design, having developed the majority of icebreaker designs currently in operation today.

Fastest Path to Delivery

The strategic partnership leverages the trilateral ICE Pact framework between the United States, Canada and Finland to answer President Trump’s call to rapidly grow a modernized U.S. icebreaking fleet, with delivery of the first vessel within 36 months of award, and ensures the ASC program is anchored in American shipbuilding and transitions quickly to full U.S. production, consistent with President Trump’s ‘America First’ priority.

“In line with President Trump’s directive to grow and modernize America’s icebreaking fleet, Bollinger is proud to lead this partnership with a focus on speed, quality, certainty and results,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Speculative designs can derail programs, delay delivery and devastate shipyards. The Seaspan-Aker MPI design is the most mature, construction-ready design available, and we’re bringing proven capability, hard-earned lessons, and unmatched U.S. capacity to get it built. With Bollinger’s access to more than 4,000 skilled workers and over 30 facilities across the country, no one is better positioned to move fast and deliver the Arctic Security Cutter.”

Finnish Industrial Strength for Arctic Operations

“This strategic collaboration presents a unique opportunity to apply our proven capabilities in support of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Arctic mission,” said Mika Nieminen, President and CEO of Rauma Shipyards. “We are fully prepared to begin construction immediately, leveraging a mature design and deep experience in building technically complex vessels for operation in severe winter conditions. With a fully operational production line and world-class facilities, we bring reliability and results—not projections. Beyond construction, Rauma provides added value through crew training, bridge simulator programs, and ice trials to support successful commissioning and elevate the technological and operational capabilities. Together with our partners, we offer a clear and executable path to strengthening America’s presence in the Arctic.”

Purpose-Built Design. Mission-Ready Capability.

The Seaspan-Aker Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) design is the optimal design to meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements as it exceeds all ASC requirements and supports all eleven statutory missions. With the ability to break four feet of ice, travel 12,000 nautical miles, and operate for over 60 days, the design is purpose-built to support the evolving mission needs of the U.S. Coast Guard in the harshest conditions. Additionally, its shared multi-mission design with the Canadian Coast Guard fleet will create the largest class of icebreaking capability in the world, optimizing interoperability and maintenance support.

“We are proud to collaborate with Bollinger, Rauma and Aker Arctic to share our expertise in icebreaker design and engineering with the United States — a historically and close partner with Canada in securing the Arctic,” said John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan Shipyards. “Together, we’ve assembled the world’s foremost experts in icebreaking construction to deliver a low-risk, mission-ready solution that fully meets the U.S. Coast Guard’s requirements. Together, through the ICE Pact, we’re strengthening Arctic security and advancing the long-term capabilities of our nations’ shipbuilding industries.”

Notably, all other proposed designs will require significant investment and corresponding ramp-up time creating a large risk for schedule, cost and delivery delay.

“We are proud to be part of this collaboration in the development of the USCG’s Arctic Security Cutter icebreakers,” said Mika Hovilainen, CEO Aker Arctic Technology Inc. “This partnership highlights our commitment to advancing maritime security and innovation in the Arctic region. The vessel we are offering has been developed for the Canadian Coast Guard and includes specialized capabilities that are essential for fulfilling the Coast Guard’s missions. Together, we will leverage our expertise to build state-of-the-art icebreakers that meet the highest standards of mission capability and reliability.”

The trilateral U.S.-Canada-Finland shipbuilding partnership is a direct embodiment of the ICE PACT initiative, reinforcing the commitment of all three nations to enhance Arctic security and shipbuilding expertise. This team stands uniquely aligned with national priorities to restore American maritime strength, not just through capability, but through speed and proven performance.

About Bollinger

Bollinger Shipyards (www.bollingershipyards.com) has an 80-year as a leading designer and builder of high-performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. industrial base. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of America region.

About Rauma

Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) is a leading European shipbuilder specializing in ice-capable vessels and naval platforms. Based in Finland, at the heart of a world-class network of components and technology suppliers, RMC combines advanced engineering, modern facilities, and proven Arctic experience to deliver mission-critical ships on time and to specification. RMC is fully capable of supporting U.S. defense and security programs.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leader in Canada’s ship design, engineering, building and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce of approximately 4,300 in North Vancouver and Victoria, the company has proven itself to be a trusted and strategic partner on a range of complex projects for both government and the private sector.

About Aker Arctic Technology, Inc.

Aker Arctic is the only company in the world that is focusing on icebreaker and ice going vessel design and testing. In the past twenty years 59 icebreaking ships have been built in various shipyards based on our designs, more than 20 being today under construction or planned to be built, most in North America.

Aker Arctic has its own ice test basin supporting the designing of complex vessels for extremely harsh conditions – every ship design and solution is tested for ice conditions before the ship even touches the sea. Aker Arctic and its predecessors have completed over 600 ice model test series and over 150 full scale test programs creating unmatched expertise and proven design solutions to ensure the made designs meet the customer mission requirements.