Bollinger Shipyards Starts Full Production on Polar Security Cutter

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (press release) — Bollinger Shipyards has announced it has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to begin full production activities on the U.S. Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program. This milestone builds upon Bollinger’s recent award of a $951.6 million Fixed-Price-Incentive-Firm Target (FPIF) contract modification, advancing the Detail Design and Construction phase of the PSC Program. The decision significantly enhances America’s strategic maritime capabilities, especially in the increasingly competitive Arctic regions.

“Today’s announcement is a historic achievement not only for Bollinger Shipyards but also for American shipbuilding,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Securing the green light for full production underscores the confidence the U.S. Government places in Bollinger to deliver the nation’s first heavy polar icebreaker in nearly fifty years. Our team at Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding has worked tirelessly to put the PSC program on a solid path forward, ensuring this vital national security asset will be built by American hands.”

The PSC program has already significantly contributed to regional economic growth and job creation. Since acquiring Singaporean-owned VT Halter in Nov. 2022, Bollinger has invested over $76 million into its Mississippi facilities and increased its Mississippi workforce by over 61%. Production roles at Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding alone have risen by more than 178%, driven in part by Bollinger’s industry-leading Bootcamp workforce development programs.

- Sponsors -

“Our investment in developing the next generation of skilled American workers not only strengthens our competitive edge in the shipbuilding industry but also underscores our commitment to fostering economic growth and American innovation,” added Bordelon. “We are committed to providing high-quality careers that positively impact the families and communities we support across America.”

The Polar Security Cutter will substantially enhance U.S. operational capability in polar regions, critical for safeguarding national security, economic stability, and maritime interests. Completion of the first PSC is anticipated by May 2030, marking a new chapter in American maritime dominance.

About Bollinger Shipyards LLC

With an 80-year legacy of excellence, Bollinger Shipyards is a leading designer and builder of high-performance military patrol boats, salvage vessels, research vessels, and a wide array of specialized maritime assets. With 13 strategically located shipyards across Louisiana and Mississippi, Bollinger is the largest privately-owned shipbuilder in the Gulf of America region, dedicated to innovation and the highest standards of quality in shipbuilding.