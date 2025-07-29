Bollinger Shipyards Pursues $1B Coast Guard Contract

NEW ORLEANS – Bollinger Shipyards announced it has entered contract negotiations with the U.S. Coast Guard for up to 10 additional Fast Response Cutters (FRCs), supported by $1 billion in federal funding included in the recently enacted “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB). While the contract has not yet been finalized, Bollinger has already begun early

NEW ORLEANS - Bollinger Shipyards announced it has entered contract negotiations with the U.S. Coast Guard for up to 10 additional Fast Response Cutters (FRCs), supported by $1 billion in federal funding included in the recently enacted “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB). While the contract has not yet been finalized, Bollinger has already begun early work on the project to maintain workforce continuity and production momentum.

The $1 billion earmarked for new FRCs is part of a broader $25 billion Coast Guard investment in the OBBB — the largest single funding commitment in the service’s history. Bollinger said the continuation of the FRC program would support 650 skilled workers at its Lockport, Louisiana facility and benefit a nationwide supply chain of more than 950 vendors across 37 states. The funding also advances the Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 modernization strategy.

“This moment reinforces what we’ve known all along: when you invest in American workers, you get results,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Our incredible workforce has delivered over 180 cutters, including 60 FRCs, in our more than 40-year partnership with the Coast Guard — many of those vessels delivered on time, on budget and with zero production discrepancies. That kind of performance doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of dedication, precision and pride in the mission.”

Federal Investment and Modernization Goals

Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday called the funding a turning point for the service. “This historic investment marks a new era for the Coast Guard,” he said upon the bill’s enactment. “It reflects the strong support of the American people and empowers us to restore our Service and prepare for the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Bollinger has delivered 60 FRCs to date and is under contract to build a total of 67, with the final vessel expected to be delivered in 2027. The new investment would increase that total to at least 77 vessels and extend the program for another three years beyond the current agreement.

FRC 67, the final vessel under the current contract, is already under construction, and without new orders, Bollinger had been preparing to wind down the production line this year. The company faced the possibility of scaling back operations and laying off workers if the program was not extended.

Instead, Bollinger opted to continue operations “at-risk,” spending millions of its own funds in anticipation of a future award. This included procuring long-lead materials and maintaining full payroll to avoid disruption and preserve cost efficiency, according to the company.

A Strategic Bet on the Future

“In a bold demonstration of confidence in the workforce and respect for the American taxpayer,” the company said, “Bordelon authorized the company to go ‘at-risk’ earlier this year.” The decision, it added, would help the government “stretch its investment further and secure at least 10 new cutters under the $1 billion investment.”

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry praised the development and credited the legislation’s passage to strong federal and state support.

“For nearly 80 years, Bollinger has set the gold standard in American shipbuilding, delivering some of the most advanced vessels in the world for the U.S. Government and commercial maritime sector, all right here in South Louisiana,” Landry said. “This isn’t just a win for our economy, it’s a win for Louisiana, our workers, and our role in defending America’s strength. I applaud President Trump for his leadership and for signing this Big Beautiful Bill that supports American shipbuilding. I’d also like to thank Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, and the entire delegation for their work.”

According to the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), the FRC program has had a material spending impact of more than $2 billion since its inception. The program directly supports over 650 jobs in Southeast Louisiana and has indirectly created an estimated 1,690 jobs through operations and capital investments. Its annual GDP impact is projected at $202 million. Bollinger said the FRC incorporates more than 271,000 individual items and 282 million components sourced from 965 suppliers.

In addition to the FRC program, Bollinger is currently building the Polar Security Cutter for the Coast Guard, as well as several Navy vessels including the Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS), the Auxiliary Personnel Lighter (APL), and the oceanographic survey ship T-AGS 67. The company is also constructing three Regional Class Research Vessels for the National Science Foundation and fabricating auxiliary vessels for General Dynamics Electric Boat in support of the Navy’s nuclear submarine fleet.

Bollinger Family Footprint Beyond Shipbuilding

Bollinger’s confidence may in part reflect the broader influence of its founding family. In 2024, the Louisiana Legislature passed Senate Bill 228, which Governor Jeff Landry signed into law, transferring the state’s two exclusive medical marijuana cultivation licenses from LSU and Southern University to their private contractors — including Good Day Farm, where Donald “Boysie” Bollinger, former CEO and chairman of Bollinger Shipyards, is the principal shareholder.

With that transfer, Boysie Bollinger came to control one of only two licenses to grow medical cannabis in Louisiana. The law prohibits new entrants unless one of the existing operators relinquishes its license — a structure critics argue creates a state-sanctioned duopoly. Supporters contend the change improves accountability and long-term viability of the program.

Bollinger Shipyards, meanwhile, is currently led by Ben Bordelon, Boysie Bollinger’s nephew and the grandson of company founder Donald G. Bollinger. While the shipbuilding company and Good Day Farm are separate entities, the Bollinger family’s leadership in both illustrates a continuing legacy of influence in Louisiana’s economic and political landscape — spanning high-profile roles in federal contracting and state-regulated industries.