Bollinger Shipyards Opens New Office in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Bollinger Shipyards has opened a new 14,000 square foot main office in the Burns and Wilcox Center at 2121 Airline Highway in Metairie, Louisiana. The over $1 million full-floor build-out was managed by SRSA Gulf South Construction Management and completed in late 2025, providing a modern, centrally located space for the company’s growing operations.

“The success of this project reflects careful planning and hands-on construction management,” said Justin Kornrumpf of the SRSA team. “We focused on creating a high-quality office space that meets Bollinger Shipyards’ needs and supports their long-term presence in the Greater New Orleans area.”

Bollinger Shipyards is a nationally recognized builder of military, commercial, and specialty vessels. Headquartered in Louisiana, the company operates multiple shipyards across the Gulf South and is a key contributor to the region’s maritime industry.

The Bollinger Project – SRSA

The project involved a complete demolition and rebuild of the entire floor, including new walls, ceilings, and a layout designed for a modern office environment. AGL Interiors handled the design of the suite while KeTo Construction Group was the contractor for the project. All three parties worked closely together alongside the SRSA team to ensure delivery of the project on schedule and within budget.

Sandra Corrigan and Stephanie Boyd of SRSA’s office leasing team represented the landlord in the transaction that brought Bollinger Shipyards to the building, and the relationship carried well beyond the signing of the lease. This project is a reflection of SRSA’s full-service approach at 2121 Airline, where the company’s leasing, property management, and construction management teams work together to serve both the building’s ownership and its tenants. Cres Gardner with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the Tenant.

“Being involved from the moment a tenant commits to a space through the day they open their doors is what sets our team apart. That collaborative spirit across our whole team is ultimately what allows us to deliver for our clients at every stage,” said Stephanie Boyd.