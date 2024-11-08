Bollinger Shipyards Delivers FRC 1158 John Witherspoon to U.S. Coast Guard

LOCKPORT, La. (press release) — Bollinger Shipyards has announced the delivery of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) John Witherspoon at Coast Guard Sector Key West. This marks the 58th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) delivered under the U.S. Coast Guard’s current program and the 184th vessel built by Bollinger for the Coast Guard, continuing a 40-year partnership between the two organizations. The John Witherspoon will be homeported in Kodiak, Alaska, and is the fourth FRC assigned to the region.

“We are honored to deliver the John Witherspoon to the U.S. Coast Guard, continuing our proud tradition of providing high-quality, mission-ready vessels,” said Bollinger President & CEO Ben Bordelon. “The FRC platform has proven itself time and again as a cornerstone of the Coast Guard’s fleet. We’re confident that the John Witherspoon will serve its crew well in their mission of defending national security interests in the vast and challenging waters of Alaska.”

Named in honor of Captain John Witherspoon, a pioneering African American officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, the vessel celebrates his legacy of leadership and mentorship. Captain Witherspoon, the first African American officer to command a shore unit, led several Coast Guard cutters and became an inspirational role model for service members. The John Witherspoon is the latest in a series of FRCs named after distinguished Coast Guard heroes, with the vessel’s legacy recognized through the Captain John G. Witherspoon Inspirational Leadership Award.

- Sponsors -

The John Witherspoon’s homeport in Kodiak reinforces the U.S. Coast Guard’s presence in Alaska, strengthening its ability to respond to emerging threats and protect vital maritime infrastructure. The Coast Guard’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal includes funding for additional FRCs, highlighting the growing importance of the platform in securing U.S. maritime interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. While the House of Representatives has approved funding for four more FRCs, the Senate has yet to finalize its position, putting the future of the program—and the more than 600 jobs it supports in Lockport, LA—at risk.

Bollinger’s President & CEO, Ben Bordelon, stressed the broader impact of the FRC program, noting, “With over 600 jobs at our Lockport facility depending on the FRC program, we’re not just building ships — we’re supporting families and communities across South Louisiana. We are hopeful that Congress will continue its bipartisan support for this critical program.”

The FRC is considered a “game changer” by senior Coast Guard officials for its performance and versatility. The 154-foot vessels are capable of reaching speeds up to 28 knots and are equipped with advanced Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, along with the ability to launch and recover over-the-horizon interceptor boats. FRCs have proven effective in a wide range of missions, with deployments as far as the Marshall Islands, 4,400 nautical miles from their home ports.