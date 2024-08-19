Bollinger Shipyards and Gulf Wind Technology Among Companies Featured at Online Résumé Drop-Off Event

BATON ROUGE – LED FastStart is hosting an online Résumé Drop-Off Event to give job seekers the opportunity to learn more about growing companies in the Southeast and Bayou Regions and apply for open positions.

The event will be held online on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Job seekers can register in advance here, or anytime throughout the event. Attendees are asked to have a digital copy of their résumé available throughout the event.

​​​​​​​Companies are hiring for roles in a variety of sectors including:

Manufacturing and Logistics: Structural Planner and Coordinator, Project Scheduler, Project Manager, Mechanic, Welder, Fitter, Driver, Warehouse Staff, Order Selector

Business and Administration: RFP Writer, Culinary Operations Director, Business Development and Sales, Nutrition Supervisor, Office Coordinator, Buyer

Engineering: Mechanical, Electrical, Composite, Process, Technician, Internship

Six companies are seeking to fill over 170 job openings over the next three months in the Southeast & Bayou Region of Louisiana:

Birdon, Elmwood

Elmwood Bollinger Shipyards, Houma

Houma Gulf Wind Technology, Avondale

Avondale Healthy School Food Collaborative, Pearl River

Pearl River S&W Wholesale Foods, Hammond

Hammond Southland Steel Fabricators, Amite

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, learn more about the companies and apply for open positions.

Job seekers will also have the opportunity to learn about local education and job training programs at the Delgado Community College, Fletcher Technical Community College, Northshore Technical Community College and Nunez Community College booths.

Bollinger Shipyards LLC has a 75-year legacy as a leading designer and builder of high-performance Coast Guard cutters, U.S. Navy patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. maritime industrial base.

LED FastStart hosts numerous online and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from manufacturing to business & technology. To receive email notifications about future interview events, opt in here.

For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.