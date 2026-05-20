Mark Matta Sr. – Bollinger Announces Leadership Transition at Houma Shipyards. Photo provided by Bollinger Shipyards.

HOUMA, La. – Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”), a leading designer and builder of high-performance military and commercial vessels, today announced the retirement of Rich Murphy as Vice President and General Manager of Bollinger Houma Shipyards and the appointment of Mark Matta Sr. as his successor, effective this week.

Houma Shipyards is one of Bollinger’s flagship facilities, with active work across the Navy’s TATS and LSM programs, the National Science Foundation’s RCRV program, and the Coast Guard’s ASC program.

Murphy joined Bollinger in July 2013 following a 30-year career in the United States Coast Guard, where he retired at the rank of Captain. He held progressively senior roles inside the company, including Senior Manager, Program Manager, and Senior Program Manager, before being named Vice President and General Manager. Over his more than a decade with Boliinger, his leadership was instrumental in helping guide the company through a period of significant program growth and customer expansion across Coast Guard, Navy, and federal research portfolios.

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“Rich has been an invaluable part of the Bollinger family,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “His contributions over the past decade have made a lasting impact on our operations, our people, and the customers we serve. We are deeply grateful for his service and wish him all the best in this well-earned retirement.”

Matta most recently served as Director of the ASC Program at Bollinger and previously as Director of Programs, with responsibility for the MCM USV and FRC programs. He joined Bollinger after 28 years in the United States Coast Guard, where he retired at the rank of Commander. In his new role, he will lead strategic and operational direction across the Houma portfolio.

“I am grateful for the confidence Ben and the Bollinger leadership have placed in me, and for everything I have learned working alongside Rich,” said Matta. “Houma’s workforce and its programs are central to Bollinger’s mission. I look forward to building on what Rich and his team have established and delivering for our customers in the years ahead.”

“Mark’s experience inside Bollinger, his program track record, and his operational background make him exceptionally well suited to lead Houma,” Bordelon added. “We are confident he will continue the success this team has built.”

Both Murphy and Matta retired from the United States Coast Guard before joining Bollinger, reflecting the company’s longstanding partnership with the service and the depth of operational experience embedded across Bollinger’s leadership.

About Bollinger Shipyards

Bollinger Shipyards has an 80-year legacy as a leading designer and builder of high-performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products as part of the U.S. industrial base. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of America region.