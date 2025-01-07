Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Aviation/Travel

Boeing Safety Improvements Progress One Year After the 737 Mid-Exit Door Incident

January 7, 2025   |By
Boeing
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – Boeing is navigating a safety culture shift which involves implementing its new Safety and Quality Plan along with a detailed Corrective Action Plan in response to Federal Aviation Administration audit recommendations following the Mid-Exit door incident one year ago. On Jan. 5, 2024, a mid-exit door plug detached from the left side

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter