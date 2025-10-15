Login
Boeing Completes F-15C Jet Upgrades for U.S. Air Force

October 15, 2025   |By
The Boeing modernization team at the Louisiana Air National Guard base in New Orleans recently completed the final F-15C ADCP-II and MIDS-JTRS upgrades. (© Boeing photo).

NEW ORLEANS – Boeing’s Government Services team has completed upgrades for 37 U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jets at the Louisiana Air National Guard Base in New Orleans, marking the end of a four-year mission to modernize and extend the life of the aircraft.

The project focused on critical subsystem improvements designed to keep the aging fleet combat-ready amid evolving global threats. Each of the more than 30 fighter jets underwent a 62-day installation process led by a dedicated team of 30 Boeing employees — most of whom are U.S. military veterans.

“The dedication of our mostly veteran team, coupled with advanced computing technology, ensures the F-15C aircraft remains relevant well into the 2030s until the F-15C is divested from the United States Air Force inventory,” said Ryan Hudson, F-15 Modification Manager. “This project exemplifies the power of partnership and sets the stage for future capabilities and innovation.”

The New Orleans-based team installed two key systems:

  • the Advanced Display Core Processor (ADCP) II and
  • the Multi-Function Information Distribution System – Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS-JTRS).

The ADCP-II enhances mission computer processing capabilities, while MIDS-JTRS provides secure, high-speed communications essential for modern air operations.

As the F-15C fleet approaches five decades of service, these upgrades play a vital role in ensuring the aircraft’s readiness and effectiveness on the battlefield. Boeing officials said the technological improvements provide the foundation for continued air superiority and interoperability within U.S. and allied forces.

About Boeing

Boeing is a leading global aerospace company that develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. With a strong presence in Louisiana through its defense and government services operations, Boeing supports the U.S. Air Force and other military partners with advanced engineering, sustainment, and modernization solutions.

