BMF Announces New Senior Advisor

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Coleman D. Ridley, Jr., former Managing Director of the Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region has affiliated with Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald, Inc., (BMF) as a Senior Advisor for Issues Management, to benefit a broad range of existing BMF clients.

A seasoned litigator with over two decades of experience in resolving complex commercial disputes in a variety of industries, Ridley joins the south’s oldest public relations and public affairs firm from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC.

As client demand for our sophisticated suite of services continues to grow – both in-state and nationally – our long-standing collaboration with Coleman on a range of governmental and management projects made him the clear and best choice to help meet that need,” said BMF founding partner Virginia Miller. “Coleman’s affiliation strengthens our seasoned team and brings tremendous value to our clients across sectors including law, energy, public policy, and more,” Miller concluded.

Ridley started his career as a law clerk to the Honorable Sylvia R. Cooks (Ret.), Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals, before serving as an associate attorney and then partner at Jones Walker, LLP, where he was a member of the firm’s Business and Commercial Litigation Practice Group.

From 2013 through 2022, Ridley served as Managing Director of the Business Council of New Orleans & the River Region. In this role, he collaborated with business leaders and government, civic, and other business organizations to tackle issues vital to the region and help advance the Business Council’s robust policy agenda.

“I have worked with BMF over the past decade and have always been attracted by its unwavering commitment to delivering impactful results for its clients. I am joining BMF at an exciting time of rapid growth in numerous service categories throughout Louisiana and in other markets. The agency has shown remarkable adaptability and innovation – including a robust Litigation Support practice group – with a strong track record of attracting demanding clients with unique and complex challenges and opportunities. I look forward to working with the agency’s talented team in having a positive impact on our clients’ bottom lines and reputations,” said Ridley.

Ridley has served his community in numerous ways including through his volunteer work with various nonprofit organizations and boards, including Crescent City Schools, City of New Orleans Civil Service Commission, and Audubon Commission. He is also a graduate of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (2013) and Leadership Louisiana (2016).

About BMF

Founded in 1926, BMF is the oldest Strategic Communications firm in the southern United States. Its longtime partnership in IPREX, the International Public Relations Exchange, helps the firm support clients in core service sectors which include Public Relations, B2B and B2C Marketing and Digital Strategy, Crisis Communications planning, training and response, corporate and institutional reputation management, litigation support and media placement.