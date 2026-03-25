NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Keller Williams Realty New Orleans announced that Blueprint Real Estate Group, Inc., led by veteran broker Stephanie Woodside, has merged with the locally owned brokerage, bringing more than 21 years of New Orleans market experience and a reputation for discreet, high-touch representation.

Woodside has operated independently for the past 16 years, building Blueprint around disciplined preparation, accurate pricing, and marketing designed to reach the right sellers and buyers … not the biggest audience.

“Clients do not hire me for hype. They hire me for sound judgment and results,” said Woodside. “Keller Williams New Orleans gives my clients more leverage, stronger marketing distribution, better technology, and deeper resources, while keeping the standards and discretion my business is known for.”

- Sponsors -

Woodside shares that she has built her business on intentional preparation, precise pricing and positioning that attracts sellers seeking trusted representation and qualified buyers. Over her career, she has earned advanced industry designations and held leadership roles within REALTOR organizations at both the local and national levels.

“Stephanie built a real brand… the kind that lasts because it is grounded in standards,” said Jeffrey Doussan, operating principal of Keller Williams New Orleans. “We respect what she has created, and we are proud she chose KW New Orleans as the platform for her next chapter. Our role is to support strong professionals and help them become even stronger.”

The merger reflects a broader trend in the market where experienced independent brokers are increasingly pairing their brands with larger platforms to gain scale, systems, and exposure while maintaining their client philosophy and independence.