Blue Williams Adds Associate to New Orleans Office

NEW ORLEANS – Blue Williams, LLC has announced that Eli Larriviere has joined the firm’s New Orleans office as an associate, expanding the firms roster of over seventy attorneys serving clients across Louisiana and the Gulf South.

Blue Williams said Larriviere’s addition reflects its continued investment in developing top legal talent. His dedication and technical skill, the firm noted, will help strengthen Blue Williams’ long-standing focus on providing exceptional legal representation and client service.

Background and Experience

Larriviere joined Blue Williams as an associate in 2025 after previously clerking at the firm. He also externed for U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Phillips Currault of the Eastern District of Louisiana, gaining first-hand experience in legal research, case preparation and federal court procedures.

He earned his J.D. cum laude from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he served on the law review, and holds a B.S. in Sport Administration with a business minor from Louisiana State University. The combination of academic rigor, courtroom exposure and business training, the firm said, equips him with analytical strength and practical insight into the commercial contexts behind many client matters.

Larriviere’s practice areas at Blue Williams include insurance defense, commercial automobile and trucking litigation, medical malpractice, and employment-law matters. His prior clerkship and externship experience provide a foundation for navigating complex procedural issues, while his undergraduate business background enhances his understanding of the commercial environments central to the firm’s work.

About Blue Williams

Founded in 1983, Blue Williams is a multi-specialty law firm serving clients throughout the Gulf South from offices in New Orleans, Metairie, Mandeville, Houston and San Antonio. The firm supports key regional industries such as energy, maritime, healthcare and construction.

Blue Williams has earned recognition for its legal excellence, with multiple attorneys listed in Best Lawyers and rankings in several specialties by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms. Firm leaders note that its ongoing growth and strong client service contribute to the economic strength and stability of the communities it serves.

For more information about Blue Williams, LLC, visit www.bluewilliams.com.