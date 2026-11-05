Blue Dog Opens Veterinary Hospital in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS — Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists has opened a new emergency and specialty veterinary hospital at 2328 Metairie Road in Old Metairie. The locally owned, family-operated hospital provides 24/7 emergency veterinary services alongside specialty care, giving pet owners throughout Greater New Orleans access to veterinary professionals whenever urgent medical needs arise.

The hospital’s location in Old Metairie reflects a commitment to serving the community where its owners live and work. The property, known as Old Metairie Commons, was acquired by Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists in a transaction announced in December 2025. The purchase followed a rezoning process that allowed the property to accommodate a veterinary hospital.

Photo provided by Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists.

Blue Dog – Emergency and Specialty Services

With emergency veterinarians available around the clock, Blue Dog can treat pets experiencing sudden illnesses, injuries and other urgent medical conditions, including during nights, weekends and holidays.

- Sponsors -

Photo provided by Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists.

In addition to emergency services, the hospital offers specialty veterinary care in several areas, including cardiology, critical care and surgery. Its veterinary team includes Dr. Alan Ralph, DVM, DACVECC; Dr. Aliya “Yani” Magee, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Cardiology); and Dr. Krysta Janas, DVM, DACVS-SA, who is scheduled to join the team as a veterinary surgeon Nov. 16.

Having emergency and specialty services under one roof also allows the hospital to provide ongoing treatment for pets with complex medical conditions.

Photo provided by Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists.

Blue Dog also works with pet owners and their primary care veterinarians to coordinate treatment, particularly when an animal needs specialized or ongoing care.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Photo provided by Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists.

For Ralph, the decision to open the hospital in Old Metairie was also personal.

“My wife and I have been working in this community for 12 years. We live here and care so deeply about the community,” said Ralph, one of the hospital’s owners, when the property acquisition was announced.