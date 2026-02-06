Blue Bikes Fleet Expands Ahead of Mardi Gras. Photo provided by Blue Krewe.

NEW ORLEANS – Blue Krewe, the nonprofit operator of Blue Bikes, is adding hundreds of new electric bikes to its existing fleet ahead of Mardi Gras to meet increased demand during the peak parade season.

“As New Orleans’ community-run bikeshare program, we’re thrilled to work with the city in getting additional bikes on the streets ahead of peak parade dates,” said Leo Fraser, Blue Krewe executive director. “Blue Bikes are a healthy, affordable way to enjoy Mardi Gras without the hassles of fighting traffic and finding parking.”

Blue Krewe said residents, visitors and tourists can download the Blue Bikes Nola app, available through the App Store and Google Play, to create rider accounts and access bikes during the Mardi Gras season.

Riders must be at least 18 years old to use Blue Bikes. The program offers multiple ridership plans and payment options, including monthly memberships and pay-as-you-go pricing. New Orleans residents who qualify for Medicaid or Louisiana Purchase (SNAP) are eligible for reduced-cost passes through the Blue Bikes for All program.

Additional information on pricing, locations and rider options is available at BlueBikesNola.com. Blue Krewe said updates and Mardi Gras-related information will also be shared through the program’s social media channels.

About Blue Krewe

Founded in New Orleans in 2020, Blue Krewe is a local, community-based nonprofit that manages and operates the Blue Bikes program. The organization was formed when local bikeshare enthusiasts—including former Blue Bikes staff, biking and pedestrian advocates, philanthropists and community healthcare advocates—came together to preserve and expand the program as a healthy, equitable and environmentally friendly transportation option. Blue Krewe’s mission is to provide the Greater New Orleans region with equitable, shared micromobility solutions rooted in and supportive of the local community.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation provided critical start-up funding and fiscal sponsorship for Blue Krewe. Blue Krewe’s partners include Bike Easy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and the City of New Orleans. To donate, volunteer or learn more, visit www.BlueKrewe.org.