Blue Bikes Bikeshare Comes to Xavier University

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Following over three years of campus organizing, New Orleans’ community-run bikeshare program, officially expanded its system to Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) during a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 7. This expansion marks the program’s first system expansion since its fall 2021 relaunch, offering students, faculty, and staff a sustainable transportation option.

“We are pleased to welcome Blue Bikes to Xavier University of Louisiana. This partnership furthers Xavier’s vision to reimagine its campus and promote sustainable transportation options,” said Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana, in a press release. “Blue Bikes on campus is a step forward in Xavier’s efforts to create a more environmentally friendly and vibrant campus life.”

“With 20 percent of our residents lacking access to vehicles, this Blue Bikes expansion marks an exciting step in helping the City achieve its climate action goals,” said Greg Nichols, Deputy Chief Resilience Officer. “This expansion not only promotes a healthier environment but also ensures that more people can benefit from affordable, healthy, and sustainable transportation options.”

With Blue Bikes now readily available at XULA, the university community can quickly navigate the campus and surrounding areas. The pedal-assist e-bikes offer a clean and eco-friendly mode of transportation, contributing to the reduction of the university’s environmental impact. Biking also serves as a form of exercise, promoting health and wellness within the XULA community. Additionally, by providing an alternative to cars, Blue Bikes can help reduce traffic congestion around the campus.

“Louisiana Blue committed as title sponsor of Blue Bikes because we recognize the need for healthy, green and sustainable transportation in New Orleans,” said Rod Teamer, Louisiana Blue director of Diversity Programs and Business Development and a Blue Krewe board member. “We’re thrilled to see Blue Bikes continue expanding and meeting the needs of more members of our community. It’s especially exciting to see the system expanding to include the XULA campus. The energy at today’s event was inspiring. We hope students, faculty and staff will have a great experience using Blue Bikes to get to class, to work, to medical appointments or just to have fun while getting some exercise.”

The successful expansion to XULA underscores Blue Bikes’ growing success and commitment to serving New Orleans’ diverse transportation needs. Blue Krewe looks forward to continuing to expand the program, making sustainable transportation a reality for everyone in the city.