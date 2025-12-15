Bloomberg Tax Recognizes Kean Miller Partner

NEW ORLEANS – Kean Miller has announced that Jaye Calhoun has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Franklin C. Latcham Award for Distinguished Service in State and Local Tax from Bloomberg Tax. The award is presented annually to one Bloomberg author and recognizes contributions to the practice and analysis of state and local taxation. In addition to her legal practice, Calhoun is a Bloomberg Tax author and has contributed to Portfolio 1100: State Corporate Income Tax: Basic Principles.

The award honors the legacy of Franklin C. Latcham, a longtime practitioner and author in the state and local tax field, and is intended to recognize leadership and professional achievement in the discipline.

Professional Background and Tax Practice

Calhoun, who is based in the New Orleans office, brings decades of experience in federal, state and local taxation, advising clients on tax compliance, planning and controversy matters. She is a Board Certified Specialist in Tax Law and in Estate Planning and Administration, certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization, and was profiled in a 2012 Louisiana Super Lawyers article focused on her approach to resolving complex tax issues.

Her practice includes advising clients on tax compliance and regulatory matters, business planning and formation, state and federal tax credit and incentive programs, and the management and resolution of tax audits and disputes. Her background includes government service and ongoing professional relationships with tax administrators and collectors at the local, state and federal levels.

Calhoun holds an LL.M. in Taxation and serves as an adjunct professor of tax law at three law schools. She has also served as a guest lecturer at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. She holds leadership roles within the American College of Tax Counsel and has previously served in leadership positions with the American Bar Association Section of Taxation and the Louisiana State Bar Association Tax Section.

Earlier this year, Calhoun was also named the recipient of the inaugural Tax Analysts Award of Distinction, a national honor recognizing individuals and organizations whose work has had a significant impact on the field of taxation. The award recognizes contributions that have shaped tax policy, improved administration, or advanced public understanding of taxation at the state level. Tax Analysts cited Calhoun’s legal leadership, academic engagement, and contributions to state and local tax policy in selecting her for the honor.

About Kean Miller

Kean Miller is a Gulf South–based law firm with offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Houston and The Woodlands. The firm has more than 235 attorneys and represents a range of clients, including national companies and regional businesses. It has been named to the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and Law360 Top 400 lists and is Mansfield Certified.