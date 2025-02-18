Blood Advocate of the Year Awarded to New Orleans President and CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – America’s Blood Centers (ABC) has announced that Billy Weales, President and CEO of The Blood Center (TBC), is the recipient of the prestigious Blood Advocate of the Year Award as part of the 28th Annual Awards of Excellence. Weales is being recognized for his outstanding leadership, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to promoting blood donation and supporting the nation’s blood supply.

Weales, a nearly 36-year veteran of the blood banking industry, has served as President and CEO of TBC for the past 18 years, assuming the role of interim CEO during a challenging post-Hurricane Katrina period. He was officially appointed President and CEO in May 2006 and has since played a transformative role in rebuilding the organization, which suffered significant damage from water intrusion during the hurricane.

Under Weales’ leadership, TBC has flourished, with significant expansions in blood collections and innovative approaches to recruitment. His comprehensive knowledge of blood center operations—including donor recruitment, collections, manufacturing, distribution, risk management, and finance—has been pivotal in steering the organization toward excellence.

“Mr. Weales’ tireless work on behalf of The Blood Center and the blood community has helped ensure a consistent, diverse blood supply for patients in South Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. He has been a champion for blood donation and a vital partner in addressing the nation’s growing demand for blood products for more than 35 years,” said Kate Fry-Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of America’s Blood Centers.

In addition to his contributions at TBC, Weales is a highly active leader in the national blood community. He currently serves as a board member of Blood Centers of America, is the Immediate Past Chairman and current board member of the National Blood Collaborative, is Chairman of America’s Blood Centers Council of States, and presently serves as Vice-Chairman of the National Blood Testing Cooperative. He is also a member of The Blood Center’s Board of Directors. His work has focused on fostering collaboration among community blood centers while advocating for younger and more diverse donor populations to meet the evolving needs of patients.

Weales will be honored at the ABC Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., in March, during a special reception on Capitol Hill. The event will bring together members of Congress, ABC members, federal agency partners, and national leaders in the blood community to celebrate the honorees’ achievements.

The Annual Awards of Excellence recognizes individuals and organizations whose efforts have significantly advanced blood donation and transfusion medicine. Weales and other award recipients will be celebrated during the meeting, where blood center executives and leaders will discuss critical issues, including advocacy, regulatory updates, and innovations in transfusion medicine.