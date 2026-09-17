NEW ORLEANS — The historic Louisiana Avenue Firehouse has reopened as an early childhood education center operated by Inquisitive Thinkers Learning Center, with seven long-term affordable apartments on the upper floors of the 114-year-old building. Project partners marked the transformation of the formerly blighted, city-owned Central City property with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 16 at 2312 Louisiana Ave. The firehouse had sat vacant for more than 20 years.

Inquisitive Thinkers will be able to serve 60 children in six first-floor classrooms, including four in the main firehouse and two created from the property’s former stables.

The $8 million project represents a cooperative effort among the City of New Orleans, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), People’s Housing+ and Alembic Community Development aimed at addressing two issues facing the city: affordable housing and access to early childhood education.

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“The Firehouse is a great example of how public and private partnerships can work to address two of the City’s most urgent needs: affordable housing and access to early childhood education,” said Oji Alexander, CEO of People’s Housing+. “This project could not have happened without the coordination of our public partners and the partnership and expertise of Alembic Community Development.”

Before its redevelopment, the city-owned firehouse had been filled with garbage and marked with graffiti. The renovation was made possible through a combination of nonprofit, state and local funding sources. According to Verite News, the project included $1.35 million in state historic tax credits and $725,000 through the Rental Restoration and Development Program administered by the Louisiana Housing Corporation and Louisiana Office of Community Development.

Blighted Firehouse Reborn as Housing, Child Care. Photo provided by People’s Housing+

Inquisitive Thinkers Expands to Central City

Alembic and People’s Housing+ consulted with For Providers by Providers, a nonprofit peer-to-peer early childhood education coaching cohort, before selecting Inquisitive Thinkers to operate the center.

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For Inquisitive Thinkers owner Aireca Anderson, the move into the former firehouse represents a return to Central City. Anderson previously lived in the neighborhood but was priced out and ultimately opened her first early childhood education center in Westwego because she could not afford to lease space in New Orleans.

One of the firehouse redevelopment’s priorities was to provide its early childhood education operator with a sustainable, affordable lease, allowing Anderson to bring her center to Central City.

Blighted Firehouse Reborn as Housing, Child Care. Photo provided by People’s Housing+

Apartments Carry Long-Term Affordability Restrictions

The seven apartments are available to renters earning less than 60% of area median income, with income limits varying by household size. The units carry 99-year deed restrictions intended to maintain long-term affordability, and the Housing Authority of New Orleans will provide rental assistance for two of the apartments.

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The project is also the first completed development under a redevelopment framework between NORA and the City of New Orleans intended to put underused public properties back into productive use.

State Sen. Royce Duplessis, New Orleans City Councilwoman Lesli Harris, NORA Executive Director Brenda Breaux and Jeff Schwartz, deputy mayor for economic and community development, spoke at the ribbon-cutting.

“The opening of the Louisiana Avenue Firehouse is a powerful example of what is possible when we take an underutilized public property and reimagine it around the needs of the community,” Breaux said. “As the first completed project under the Redevelopment Framework between NORA and the City of New Orleans, this development demonstrates how strategic partnerships can transform long-blighted properties into community assets that create affordable housing, expand access to early childhood education and generate new economic activity. Most importantly, it shows that redevelopment is about more than restoring a building. It is about creating opportunities for New Orleanians and strengthening neighborhoods for the long term.”

Schwartz said the redevelopment could provide a model for other underused city properties and aligns with several goals of the Moreno administration.

“This is one of my favorite projects in the city of New Orleans because it speaks to everything we’re trying to do as a city and as an administration,” Schwartz said. “This former firehouse was an underutilized City asset, which has now been transformed into permanently affordable housing and an early childhood education center in the LaSalle and Louisiana corridors in Central City, is going to be a vibrant asset in this community for many decades to come. We couldn’t have done this without the partnership of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, People’s Housing + and Alembic Community Development.”

Organizations involved in the project include People’s Housing+, Alembic Community Development, Inquisitive Thinkers Learning Center, the City of New Orleans, NORA, Enterprise Community Partners, the Louisiana Office of Community Development, Louisiana Housing Corporation, Studio Kiro and CDW Services.

People’s Housing+ was created in 2022 through the merger of three New Orleans-based community development corporations: Home By Hand, Crescent City Community Land Trust and Tulane Canal Neighborhood Development Corporation. The organization focuses on affordable housing, economic opportunity and racial equity in community development.