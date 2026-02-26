Black & Gold Gala to Draw Regional Business Leaders

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced their annual Black & Gold Gala, presented by CF Industries, at the Saints Training Facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center Friday, March 20.

The Annual Gala, hosted by the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, is the only event where you can “party on the turf” of the Saints’ practice field. Guests will enjoy an evening featuring an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, gourmet cuisine, live entertainment, casino-style gaming and interactive experiences.

The celebration will also include a silent auction with a curated selection of local gifts, certificates, exclusive experiences and domestic and international travel opportunities. This premier community event is open to the public, welcoming both Chamber members and non-members alike. It typically draws hundreds of business and civic leaders from across the region.

“The Black and Gold Gala is more than a celebration; it is a vital investment in our mission and sets the stage for what we aim to accomplish in 2026,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber. “This event brings together business leaders, elected officials and community members in a dynamic setting that fosters meaningful connections and strengthens partnerships across Jefferson Parish. The funds raised directly support the Chamber’s work in driving business advocacy, strengthening strategic connections and fostering economic growth across Jefferson Parish. We are deeply grateful to the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans for once again serving as gracious hosts and providing such an exceptional venue for this special evening, and to all our sponsors for making this event possible.”

As one of the state’s largest business communities, Jefferson Parish continues to play a central role in Southeast Louisiana’s economic growth, making the Chamber’s advocacy and business networking efforts particularly impactful.

In the past year, the Jefferson Chamber has continued its advocacy on key business issues including insurance affordability, infrastructure investment and workforce development, while expanding leadership programming and strengthening regional partnerships.

Black & Gold Gala Details and Sponsorship

This formal, black tie optional event is open to the public and guests must be 21+ to attend. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Jefferson Chamber has indicated that it appreciates their event sponsors, CF Industries, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and Peoples Health, for their generous support and continued partnership in making the Black & Gold Gala event possible.