Black & Gold Gala Returns to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce announces the return of the Black & Gold Gala to the Saints Training Facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 21.

The annual gala, presented by CF Industries and hosted by the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, is the only event in town where you can “party on the turf” of the practice field. The unapologetically extravagant gala is open to all, not just Jefferson Chamber members, and funds raised at the event support the Jefferson Chamber in accomplishing its mission to support business growth, provide resources and enhance partnerships to support a thriving community.

“The Black and Gold Gala is not just a celebration – it’s a vital part of our mission at the Jefferson Chamber,” said Ruth Lawson, Jefferson Chamber President. “This event brings together business leaders, elected officials and community members in a high-energy atmosphere that fosters connections and strengthens relationships. More than just a great time, the funds raised directly support our efforts to drive economic growth, advocate for local business and enhance the quality of life in Jefferson Parish. Hosting it at the Saints facility makes it even more special, creating an unforgettable experience that attendees look forward to.”

The evening will feature live entertainment by The Phunky Monkeys, an open bar, casino games, gourmet food and special surprise performers. A curated selection of local gifts including sports memorabilia, gift certificates and experiences will be auctioned during the event as well as domestic and international travel opportunities.

The event is open to the public and guests must be 21+ to attend. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

