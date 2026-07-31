BK House Plans August Bicentennial Events. Photo provided by BK House.

NEW ORLEANS – Historic BK House & Gardens is continuing its yearlong bicentennial celebration with a series of public events in August, including a free neighborhood birthday party, yoga classes and a French Quarter storytelling program.

The August lineup is part of a broader schedule of events commemorating the landmark’s 200th anniversary, leading up to the annual Beautiful Spaces Symposium on Sept. 19 and the Soirée in the Vieux Carré on Oct. 11. The August events follow BK House’s participation in French Quarter Museum Night in July.

BK House Birthday Bash Marks 200 Years

BK House will host a free Bicentennial Birthday Bash from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, with a block party on Chartres Street in front of the historic property.

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According to BK House, Aug. 11 marks the 200th anniversary of the signing of the home’s final architectural drawing, which marked the beginning of construction in 1826.

1907 postcard provided by BK House.

The celebration will feature music by DJ Harold Spinner, a complimentary specialty cocktail, a cash bar and a community birthday cake buffet. Guests are also invited to register through BK House to bring a cake to share.

Yoga and Storytelling Return

The Summer Stretch: Yoga at BK will return from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, in the BK Ballroom. Led by Rebecca Crenshaw, the all-levels class is open to participants of all experience levels. Tickets are $15 and space is limited.

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Later in the month, BK House and the Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents and Associates (VCPORA) will present Quarter Kaleidoscope: “Summertime in New Orleans” from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The live storytelling program features personal stories from French Quarter residents and is designed to highlight the neighborhood as a residential community. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

More BK House Bicentennial Events Ahead

The bicentennial celebration will continue with the annual Beautiful Spaces Symposium on Sept. 19, focusing on the preservation, legacy and stewardship of historic properties, followed by the Soirée in the Vieux Carré on Oct. 11.

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According to BK House, the property was the first historic house saved from demolition in New Orleans. Built in 1826, it was purchased by author Frances Parkinson Keyes in 1948 and restored under her direction. The organization said revenue from memberships, events, grants, donations and fundraising activities supports ongoing restoration and capital improvement projects.