BK House Offers Concerts, Dining and Crafts

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JazzFest merriment spills into the French Quarter with the final Rhythm & Roses concert on May 1,featuring Kristin Diable & Radio Bird String Quartet from 6-8 pm in the beautifully manicured Parterre Garden. Diable’s performance promises a unique fusion of blues, folk, and orchestral sounds.Food and beverages will be available on-site. Because beverage sales support ongoing maintenance of the garden, outside beverages will not be permitted. The Ursulines Street gate will open at 5:30 for admission.

Tickets are priced at $30 for nonmembers and $25 for BK members and are available online. More information can be found at www.bkhouse.org. Concert-goers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance due to the anticipated popularity of the event and the size of the historic setting.

On Sunday, May 4, Festgoers are invited to join French Quarter neighbors for An Intimate Evening with Judith Owen at 7 pm. Owens, who has been described as “delightful, daring, insightful, seductive and fun”, will treat attendees to a captivating performance. Tickets are $45 for limited VIP seating and $25-$30 for general admission. A cash bar will be offered by BK House.

On Sunday, May 18, Dining Through Time will take place at BK House, marking the Centennial when citizens came together in 1925 to save the historic structure from demolition. Guests are invited to step back in time and explore the rich history of the house through a series of thoughtfully curated stations spread across the museum grounds. Each station will transport attendees to a different era of the house’s storied past, offering a taste of history with exquisite food from Ralph Brennan Catering & Events, drink pairings by Blue Book Barkeeps, and timeless music by Caleb Nelson & His Jazz Trio. Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire with a vintage flair. Tickets are $150 and may be purchased at https://www.bkhouse.org/dining-through-time-2/. Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the BK House interior restoration project.

Moving into June, the Historic BK House & Gardens, one of the oldest museums in the French Quarter, is excited to announce, “Making History, a Unique Historical Arts and Crafts Camp,” taking place from June 9 to June 13. This immersive camp offers children a hands-on journey through time, allowing them to explore the vibrant history of New Orleans while creating meaningful arts and crafts. Additional information is available at bkhouse.org Camp is open to children ages 7-14 and admission is $275 for the week.

All events take place at the Historic BK House & Gardens, 1113 Chartres Street, across from the Old Ursuline Convent. For details about upcoming BK House events and membership information, visit www.bkhouse.org. Membership features discounted admission to most Museum programs.

About The Historic BK House & Gardens

Now distinguished as a National Historic Landmark, the house was built in 1826, purchased by noted author Frances Parkinson Keyes in 1948 and restored under her loving care. Programming has evolved in the last several years to focus on the seven families who lived on the property, as well as influences of the French Quarter neighborhood. A new interpretative program is underway to better reflect the heritage of the site. Membership, events, grants, donations, and fundraising activities generate revenue needed for on-going restoration and future capital improvement projects.