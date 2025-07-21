BizNewOrleans.com Named Best News Website

NEW ORLEANS – BizNewOrleans.com took top honors as Best News Website at the 2025 Press Club of New Orleans Excellence in Journalism Awards, held July 19. The award recognizes the site’s strength in original reporting, accessibility and relevance to the regional business community.

In a competitive category that included VeriteNews.org (2nd place) and Fox8Live.com (3rd place), the digital arm of Biz New Orleans Magazine stood out as a leader in online business journalism.

“This is a tremendous honor—to be recognized as a leader among all the news sites in New Orleans,” said Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing, which owns Biz New Orleans. “It’s a testament to the incredible work of the Biz New Orleans staff—both what we’ve built and what we do every day. Being recognized by our peers makes it all the more meaningful.”

Launched in 2014 alongside the monthly print magazine, BizNewOrleans.com was created to provide daily business news, in-depth features, and timely updates on trends shaping Southeast Louisiana’s business community. It serves a diverse audience of business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and professionals across sectors including real estate, hospitality and tourism, health care, energy, education, technology, and anything impacting business in the region.

With a focus on original reporting and a commitment to covering both established companies and emerging ventures, the site has become a vital resource for understanding the region’s evolving business landscape. Its reach extends beyond New Orleans proper, drawing readers from across the Gulf South who rely on its coverage for insight into the people, projects, and policies driving economic growth and change.

In 2024, covering the previous year’s work, three Renaissance Publishing titles won a total of 13 awards during the 66th annual Press Club of New Orleans Excellence in Journalism Awards presentation.

Renaissance Publishing Awards

The BizNewOrleans.com win was part of a broader night of recognition for Renaissance Publishing, which emerged as one of the event’s most decorated organizations. The parent company of Biz New Orleans, New Orleans Magazine, Louisiana Life, and St. Charles Avenue earned accolades across print, broadcast, digital, and design categories.

Renaissance Publishing’s 2025 Wins List

Renaissance titles appeared in 11 different categories, with wins across reporting, commentary, design, and multimedia:

Category Award Level Publication Entry/Contributor Best News Website 🥇 1st BizNewOrleans.com Staff Business Reporting 🥉 3rd Biz New Orleans Kimberley Singletary – “Found Treasure” Best Column 🥉 3rd Biz New Orleans Keith Twitchell – “Entrepreneur” Best Layout – Design 🥇 1st New Orleans Magazine Tiffany Redding Amedeo – “BBQ” Best Feature 🥈 2nd New Orleans Magazine Jess Kearney – “The Lost Art of the Dinner Party” Best Cover 🥉 3rd New Orleans Magazine Tiffany Redding Amedeo – “Pots of Gold” Best Use of Instagram 🥉 3rd New Orleans Magazine Kelly Massicot – “NOSH” Best Podcast 🥈 2nd New Orleans Magazine “Beyond the Grave” – Massicot, McLellan Best Magazine 🥇 1st Louisiana Life Dugas, Majeste Lifestyle Reporting 🥈 2nd Louisiana Life “Dames de Perlage” – Rabalais, Dugas, Majeste Best Blog 🥈 2nd St. Charles Avenue Penn Iarocci – “Shop Talk”

Louisiana Life – Best Magazine

1st Place: Reine Dugas, Sarah Majeste – Louisiana Life

Louisiana Life earned top honors for Best Magazine, affirming its editorial and visual strength across lifestyle and cultural features. It outperformed 64 Parishes (2nd place) and Arthur Hardy’s Mardi Gras Guide (3rd place), reinforcing its reputation as Louisiana’s leading magazine for storytelling, photography, and design.

New Orleans Magazine – Feature Writing, Design, and More

1st Place, Best Feature Layout – Tiffany Redding Amedeo – “BBQ”

2nd Place, Best Feature – Jess Kearney – “The Lost Art of the Dinner Party”

3rd Place, Best Cover – Tiffany Redding Amedeo – “Pots of Gold”

New Orleans Magazine was recognized for both its visual and editorial strengths. Tiffany Redding Amedeo’s “BBQ” layout earned top honors for its creative structure and readability, while her “Pots of Gold” cover design also placed. Jess Kearney’s essay “The Lost Art of the Dinner Party” took second place in the Best Feature category, further highlighting the magazine’s editorial range. The magazine also earned recognition for its digital content, including a 2nd-place podcast award for “Beyond the Grave” and a 3rd-place Instagram mention for “NOSH.”

St. Charles Avenue – Best Blog

2nd Place: Penn Iarocci – “Shop Talk”

St. Charles Avenue was recognized in the Best Blog category, with Penn Iarocci’s “Shop Talk” earning second place for its engaging local business coverage.