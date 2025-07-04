Biz Week-in-Review, June 30 – 4 July: Rail, Startups, Mergers and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

A major acquisition by T. Parker Host (HOST), the maritime company behind Louisiana’s Avondale Global Gateway, positions it as the largest independent U.S. tramp ship agency, poised to boost shipping, cargo traffic, and jobs in the New Orleans area.

HOST Acquisition Creates Largest “Tramp” Ship Agency

Amtrak announces that tickets are now available for the new “Amtrak Mardi Gras Service” between Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans offering twice-daily, intercity train service along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

All Aboard! Amtrak “Mardi Gras” Service Ready to Roll

A highlight of the Louisiana International Trade Conference, the R3: River, Road, Rail Pitch Competition, hosted by the World Trade Center New Orleans and StartupNOLA, awarded 3 idea-stage and early-stage startups with cash prizes.

R:3 River, Road, Rail Pitch Competition Winner Announced

The Idea Village celebrated the culmination of its Spring 2025 IDEAinstitute accelerator with a Pitch Night spotlighting emerging startups from across the region, drawing a full house of founders, funders, and supporters.

The Idea Village 2025 Pitch Night Winner Announced

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Louisiana Children’s Museum CEO Elected to National Board

Shapiro Family Launches Foundation

Gulf Coast Blue Technology Event Fosters Collaboration

Gulf South Angels Marks Record First Half of 2025

GNO Inc. Equips Interns with Start-up Legal Skills

New Deepwater Energy Facility Announces Partnership

Louisiana Redefines Natural Gas as ‘Green’ Energy