Biz Survey Shows Rising Confidence Under Moreno

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – A new Biz survey of regional business leaders shows overwhelming optimism about the city’s business climate under Mayor Helena Moreno, with 48 of 50 respondents saying they feel more positive about the business environment since she took office. Only two respondents said they do not, indicating a near-unanimous improvement in sentiment. Biz

NEW ORLEANS – A new Biz survey of regional business leaders shows overwhelming optimism about the city’s business climate under Mayor Helena Moreno, with 48 of 50 respondents saying they feel more positive about the business environment since she took office. Only two respondents said they do not, indicating a near-unanimous improvement in sentiment.

Biz survey respondents also expressed strong confidence in the administration’s ability to improve conditions for business in the coming year. Of the 50 respondents, 24 said they are “very confident” and 21 said they are “somewhat confident,” meaning 90% expressed at least some level of confidence in improvements for 2026. Only five respondents said they are “not very confident.”

When asked what they are most hopeful about under the new administration, respondents most often pointed to the city budget and economic development followed closely by infrastructure. Other areas included regional cooperation and permits and licensing, while safety, insurance and workforce and skills development were cited less frequently.

“The business community is looking for predictability, responsiveness, and a clear vision for growth,” said Ryan D. Mayer, owner of Mayer Building Company. “For companies like ours, confidence in leadership matters. We’re hopeful this new administration will prioritize infrastructure, permitting efficiency, and public safety so local businesses can continue to work in New Orleans with confidence.”

Licensing and Permits

Concerns about the city’s permitting process also surfaced in the survey, with respondents pointing to licensing and approvals as a key obstacle for businesses.

“The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce worked with a local research group to collect data on satisfaction with the City's permits and licensing. It reinforced that this is a critical component of business and economic development in our city, and the current system is broken,” said Amy Boyle Collins, CEO of Gambel Communications. “Fixing this is critical to future success if we want to recruit and retain businesses in the City of New Orleans. Thankfully, Mayor Moreno and her team have been receptive to the data collected and to hearing from the business community about what needs to be fixed.”

Moreno has said a new Director of Safety and Permits will be named soon. Speaking at the 2026 GNO, Inc. Annual Luncheon, Moreno said, “I believe that Safety and Permits can no longer be what delays progress in our city. It can’t be what makes businesses go to other parishes because they feel like they can’t open a business in New Orleans. But we have finally found that right candidate.”

Infrastructure Improvements

Infrastructure improvements also emerged as a key priority in the survey, with Biz survey respondents pointing to street repairs, lighting and water system reliability as areas that require sustained attention. Several business leaders said Moreno’s emphasis on infrastructure coordination and basic city services is an important step toward restoring confidence.

“Her focus on delivering ‘Super Bowl-level’ service and infrastructure is critically important for the future of our city,” said Robby Moss, president and CEO of Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency.

Others pointed to early signs of progress while acknowledging ongoing challenges.

“Although we have had boil water advisories, I do see progress on street repairs and street lighting,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy.

“Seeing the SWBNO Director on social media explaining the pipe burst was huge for gaining trust,” said Jeffrey R. Doussan, managing partner of Doussan Law Firm.

Since taking office, Moreno has driven the repair of around 1,200 street lights and launched an infrastructure coordination council designed to streamline work across agencies. In addition, a 50-person in-house Street Maintenance Unit within the Department of Public Works will accelerate road and sidewalk repairs.

“As a candidate, I promised Super Bowl-level coordination for infrastructure repairs — and as Mayor, we are delivering on that promise with the new in-house paving unit and the allocation of more than $6 million to get workers started on these necessary improvements,” Moreno said.

Survey Highlights Regional Cooperation

Regional cooperation was another theme raised in the survey, with respondents pointing to closer coordination across parish lines as important for economic development and other shared challenges.

Paula Polito said that, as chair of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, she sees regional cooperation as important to supporting economic development and addressing a range of issues that extend beyond any one parish.

Jessica Reab, owner of Brewster’s Restaurant and executive board member and Shop Small Committee chair for the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, echoed that view from the perspective of a business owner in St. Bernard Parish.

“My business is located in St. Bernard Parish, and I think it's important for all of us to work together towards a shared goal of making the GNO area a great place to work, visit, and live,” Reab said.

Moreno has also stressed the importance of stronger ties with surrounding parishes. “Ultimately, what I’m really excited about is that there’s this whole new spirit of collaboration among the regional parish presidents,” she said.