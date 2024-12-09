Biz Publisher Todd Matherne Among Nominees for NOLA Chamber’s Dr. Charles Teamer Award

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 9, 2024) — Renaissance Publishing and Biz New Orleans publisher Todd Matherne will join local business leaders, entrepreneurs and community figures this Thursday, December 12, at 11 a.m. at Hilton Riverside, 2 Poydras Street, for an exclusive event celebrating the ongoing growth and impact of New Orleans’ business community. Matherne is nominated for the prestigious Dr. Charles Teamer Award, which recognizes a distinguished leader in the local business community who embodies Dr. Teamer’s values.

Alden J. McDonald of Liberty Bank and Trust Company and Tod Smith of WW-LTV are also nominated. The first annual award will honor a New Orleans Chamber member who demonstrates steadfast support for the Chamber’s mission, champions equity and inclusivity, and makes significant contributions to both the local economy and community. This individual will be recognized for their leadership, which inspires collaboration and drives positive change in New Orleans.

Todd Matherne has long been a driving force behind the success of Renaissance Publishing and its business publication, Biz New Orleans. As publisher, Matherne has successfully steered the company through changing media landscapes, balancing traditional journalism with innovative digital strategies, all while maintaining a focus on providing valuable content to the region’s business community.

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2004 to provide members with the opportunity to build mutually beneficial partnerships within the City of New Orleans. Currently the Chamber has over 1,200 members and offers some of the lowest dues in the region.