Biz Night Celebrates at Newly Renovated Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS – Biz New Orleans will host its next Biz Night on Wednesday, October 15, at the newly renovated New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC). The greater New Orleans region business community is invited to attend.

The networking event brings together local business leaders for an evening of conversation and connection. This month’s celebration will showcase the Convention Center’s latest renovations, featuring a modern design, enhanced lighting, and energy-efficient upgrades that mark a new chapter for the city’s premier event space.

“Biz Night this week offers a great chance to network, visit the Convention Center, and discover the many opportunities local businesses have to host meetings and events,” said Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing which owns Biz New Orleans.

Sugar Cookie Martinis and More

Guests will enjoy complimentary signature cocktails including a French 75 and a festive Sugar Cookie Martini along with hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and a cash bar.

Attendees will also receive the exclusive opportunity to win free tickets to NOLA ChristmasFest, taking place at NOENMCC December 20 – 29, 2025.

A minimum $5 ticket donation is required, with all proceeds benefiting the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Follow the link HERE to register for Biz Night.

Organizers expect between 100 and 200 professionals from across the Greater New Orleans business community to attend.

Biz New Orleans Biz Nights are periodic networking events, held several times a year, bringing local business leaders together. The host venue organizes the evening to showcase its space, while Biz New Orleans promotes it to its audience. Many venues use Biz Nights to highlight recent renovations or debut new spaces.

The first Biz Night was held in July 2015, marking 10 years of connecting and celebrating the city’s business community.

Biz Night Event Details

Wednesday, October 15, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

900 Convention Center Boulevard, Riverside Meeting Rooms (2nd Floor) New Orleans, LA 70130

Follow the link HERE to register for Biz Night.

Biz New Orleans

Since 2014, Biz New Orleans has provided key business news, thoughtful analysis, and valuable strategic insights to business leaders in the New Orleans metro area and beyond.

Through its award-winning monthly Biz New Orleans Magazine, daily news website BizNewOrleans.com, Biz Talks podcasts, daily Biz newsletters and signature events such as Biz Night, Biz New Orleans delivers in-depth reporting and fresh perspectives on the industries shaping the region.

Each year, Biz New Orleans also publishes the Biz 500, a definitive guide to the most influential business leaders in the Greater New Orleans area. Together, these platforms provide a comprehensive look at the region’s business landscape and serve as a hub for connection, collaboration, and community among Louisiana’s business professionals.

Biz New Orleans Awards

In June, Biz New Orleans Magazine was awarded two silver awards for design work published in 2024 at the Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ annual Editorial and Design Excellence Competition.

BizNewOrleans.com took top honors as Best News Website at the 2025 Press Club of New Orleans Excellence in Journalism Awards, held July 19. The award recognizes the site’s strength in original reporting, accessibility and relevance to the regional business community.

Renaissance Publishing

Biz New Orleans is published by Renaissance Publishing, a locally owned media company. Renaissance Publishing provides a full range of marketing solutions for businesses and also publishes New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Homes, New Orleans Bride, St. Charles Ave., Louisiana Life, Acadiana Profile and several custom publications for local organizations. Additionally, see all Renaissance Publishing offerings at MyNewOrleans.com, LouisianaLife.com and AcadianaProfile.com.