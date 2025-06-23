Biz New Orleans Wins Two National Awards.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On June 20, Biz New Orleans Magazine was awarded two silver awards for design work published in 2024 at the Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ annual Editorial and Design Excellence Competition. The awards were announced at a banquet at the AABP’s June 18-20 conference in Ottawa, Canada.

The AABP represents 57 regional and local business publications in the United States, Canada and Australia with a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million. For more information, visit BizPubs.org.

“Since first participating in the competition in 2016, Biz New Orleans magazine has taken home national awards every year. The total now numbers 28 awards — 10 golds, 14 silvers and four bronzes,” said Kim Singletary, editor of Biz New Orleans magazine. “I’m so proud of our incredible team.”

The awards this year included a silver for “Best Feature Layout” for Biz New Orleans’s 10-year anniversary issue in October 2024, and a silver award for “Best Overall Design” by Art Director Sarah E.G. Majeste.

Launched in 2014, Biz New Orleans Magazine is a monthly, full-color publication that covers the people and issues affecting business in Southeast Louisiana. Its national, award-winning coverage extends across this website, the weekly Biz Talks podcast and two daily Biz New Orleans newsletters. The latest addition to the Biz family is the New Orleans 500, an annual publication featuring profiles of influential, involved and inspiring area executives.

Biz New Orleans is produced by Renaissance Publishing, whose additional publications include: Acadiana Profile, Louisiana Life, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue. The company also creates multiple custom publications for various greater New Orleans businesses and entities.