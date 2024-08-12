Biz New Orleans Welcomes New Associate News Editor

NEW ORLEANS – Renaissance Publishing is excited to welcome Veronika Lee Claghorn as the new associate news editor for Biz New Orleans Magazine. Claghorn will be responsible for creating daily content for BizNewOrleans.com.

Claghorn has a strong editorial background, including time spent as the managing editor for the Sundance Film Festival, serving as editor at account manager of Backstage.com, working as a freelance music and entertainment writer for Grammys.com. and as digital editor for Offbeat.com.

She has also taught English and journalism at the University of New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

Launched in 2014, Biz New Orleans Magazine is a monthly, full-color publication that covers the people and issues affecting business in Southeast Louisiana. Its national, award-winning coverage extends across this website, the weekly “Biz Talks” podcast and two daily newsletters. The latest addition to the Biz family is the New Orleans 500, an annual publication featuring profiles of influential, involved and inspiring area executives.

Biz New Orleans is produced by Renaissance Publishing, whose additional publications include: Acadiana Profile, Louisiana Life, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue. The company also creates multiple custom publications for various greater New Orleans businesses and entities.