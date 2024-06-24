Biz New Orleans Magazine Takes Home 3 National Awards

NEW ORLEANS – On June 21, Biz New Orleans Magazine was awarded three silver awards for editorial, online and design work published in 2023 at the Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ annual Editorial and Design Excellence Competition. The awards were announced at a banquet at the AABP’s June 19-21 conference in Baton Rouge.

The AABP represents 57 regional and local business publications in the United States, Canada and Australia. For more information, visit BizPubs.org.

“Since first participating in the competition in 2016, Biz New Orleans magazine has taken home national awards every year. The total now numbers 26 awards — 10 golds, 12 silvers and four bronzes,” said Kim Singletary, editor of Biz New Orleans magazine. “I’m so proud of our incredible team.”

Launched in 2014, Biz New Orleans Magazine is a monthly, full-color publication that covers the people and issues affecting business in Southeast Louisiana. Its national, award-winning coverage extends across this website, the weekly Biz Talks podcast and two daily newsletters. The latest addition to the Biz family is the New Orleans 500, an annual publication featuring profiles of influential, involved and inspiring area executives.

Biz New Orleans is produced by Renaissance Publishing, whose additional publications include: Acadiana Profile, Louisiana Life, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue. The company also creates multiple custom publications for various greater New Orleans businesses and entities.

The following is a list of Biz New Orleans’ awards this year, including the judge’s remarks:

Best Daily Newsletter

Silver: Biz New Orleans for “Biz New Orleans Daily Newsletter” by Kelly Massicot and Rich Collins

From tipping at restaurants to Shark Tank stories, this daily email gives readers topics that everyone wants to talk about, click on, and most of all share with friends and family. The great balance of visuals and large text for hyperlinked headlines leads readers to the website.

Best Feature Layout – Magazine

Silver: Biz New Orleans for “10 Top Real Estate Influencers” by Sarah E.G. Majeste

Colorful portraits wonderfully present people with loads of personality. The colors continue with type and text treatments that are fun, playful, and interactive, making it clear that this is a celebration. Thanks to great photography and terrific design decisions, each page maintains a high level of excitement. This feature really does an extraordinary job of entertaining the reader while honoring deserved influencers.

Best Beat Reporting: Real Estate

Silver: Biz New Orleans Real Estate Perspectives by Drew Hawkins

This collection of stories demonstrates a strong commitment to human-centered storytelling, drawing out the characters revitalizing the city through entities such as Habitat for Humanity and the museums. It is a highly innovative approach to reporting on economic development to community anchors.