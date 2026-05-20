Biz New Orleans Art Director Wins 2 AABP Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Biz New Orleans Magazine Art Director Sarah Majeste has been nationally recognized by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers (AABP), winning two silver medals – one for her eye for design and the other for her skills in creating feature layouts.

The winners of the 2026 AABP Editorial Excellence Awards were announced on May 19 at the AABP Summer Conference in Wilmington, NC. The AABP represents 57 regional and local business publications in the United States, Canada and Australia with a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million.

Best Overall Design – Magazine (Silver)

Biz New Orleans Magazine – Sarah Majeste, art director

Judges describe Majeste’s work as having “a confident, contemporary approach” resulting in “striking covers that balance bold color, dynamic lighting, and engaging portraiture.” Majeste was also recognized for “making complex stories easy to navigate while maintaining visual interest.”

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When describing her creative process, Majeste said, “I work with a group of talented photographers who are willing to experiment and humor my whims.”

AABP judges said pieces like “Eye on the Future,” “Saving More Than Scrim,” and “Real Estate Influencers” demonstrate “energetic, polished, and consistently engaging” work.

“I work on 3 different magazines so, for Biz New Orleans, I use themes and visuals that reflect strength and the nature of the business environment,” said Majeste.

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Best Feature Layout – Magazine (Silver)

Biz New Orleans Magazine: “Pioneering Puppetry” – Sarah Majeste, Edmund Fountain

AABP judges highlighted the use of puppet strings as a recurring design element with the feature’s photography and sequencing with the layout visually unmasking the five story subjects, adding another layer of narrative flow. “The overall quality of the photography and imagery is excellent,” they said.

From Pioneering Puppetry – Biz New Orleans Art Director Wins 2 AABP Awards

Majeste juggles raising a family with the demands of producing award-winning work by keeping her schedule flexible and remaining positive.

Previous Recognition

Majeste has earned multiple honors in past Alliance of Area Business Publishers competitions, including two silver awards for work published in 2024, extending the Biz New Orleans streak of annual national recognition.

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“Since first participating in the competition in 2016, Biz New Orleans magazine has taken home national awards every year,” said Kim Singletary, editor of Biz New Orleans magazine. “I’m not surprised that Sarah’s incredible work has won national attention.”

Biz New Orleans Magazine Overview

Launched in 2014, Biz New Orleans Magazine is a monthly, full-color publication that covers the people and issues affecting business in Southeast Louisiana. Its national, award-winning coverage extends across this website, the weekly Biz Talks podcast and two daily Biz New Orleans newsletters. The latest addition to the Biz family is the New Orleans 500, an annual publication featuring profiles of influential, involved and inspiring area executives.

Biz New Orleans is produced by Renaissance Publishing, whose additional publications include: Acadiana Profile, Louisiana Life, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue. The company also creates multiple custom publications for various greater New Orleans businesses and entities.