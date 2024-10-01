Biz 10 Years Later

This month, we are all celebrating.

Ten years ago, we saw the need to develop a business magazine that tells the story of so many great businesses throughout our region. New Orleans needed a publication to showcase award-winning companies, and for 10 years in a row this team has delivered.

I am so thankful for everyone at Renaissance Publishing and those that have worked on the Biz team over the years. Your presence and contribution have helped us grow better and stronger.

In the early planning days, before we announced the launch of Biz to the public, I needed honest advice from others outside the inner circle of the company. I reached out and leaned on close friends and colleagues who gave me great feedback, and I really appreciate your honesty. You played a key role in the launch of Biz New Orleans.

When we began developing and planning to launch Biz in 2014, one strategy was to host regular publisher’s luncheons to hear from you, the business community, and develop stories and listen to your ideas to help shape the magazine. Today, we continue to host these luncheons and have listened to hundreds of business leaders give us an inside look at their company and industry and tell us how they feel about the business community. Each of you have helped shape our stories, and we thank you for trusting us with your inside information.

Thank you for your support over the years and together we all celebrate Biz’s anniversary.

Keep on reading!

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing