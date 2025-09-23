Bipartisan TWICE Bill Seeks Workforce Gains

NEW ORLEANS – The TWIC Efficiency (TWICE) Act is a new bipartisan bill that would make it easier for justice-impacted individuals, people who were formerly incarcerated, to obtain the Transportation Worker Identification Credentials (TWIC) needed to work at ports, shipyards, refineries, and other secure facilities.

Louisiana Congressmen Troy Carter and Clay Higgins introduced the legislation in Washington, D.C. earlier this month with the active support of GNO, Inc. The measure seeks to remove delays and hurdles in the application process so qualified workers can enter the labor force more quickly.

TWIC cards are a requirement for employment at ports, shipyards, refineries, and transportation hubs, with access to these facilities barred without one. However, formerly incarcerated individuals often encounter hurdles and delays in securing the credential, even after completing workforce training and passing security screenings.

- Sponsors -

The TWIC Efficiency (TWICE) Act seeks to address those issues by directing the Transportation Security Administration to streamline the process, provide assistance before release, and reduce delays that prevent qualified workers from entering the labor force.

“For Louisiana, the legislation represents both a workforce and an economic development win,” said GNO, Inc. CEO Michael Hecht. “Thousands of good-paying jobs across the maritime, energy, and logistics sectors require TWIC credentials, at a time when employers are struggling to find talent. The need is even more pressing with the new Louisiana International Terminal on the horizon. By expediting access for qualified applicants, the bill will help fill critical labor gaps, while also reducing recidivism through meaningful employment.”

The TWICE Act would not alter or weaken the standards required to receive a TWIC card. Applicants would still need to meet the same federal security clearance requirements already in place. What the legislation proposes is a more efficient process—ensuring qualified individuals can obtain credentials more quickly without changing the level of scrutiny applied.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

GNO, Inc. has played an active role in advancing the TWICE Act, working with partners in the maritime and transportation industries to demonstrate how modernizing the TWIC process will improve the region’s competitiveness.

The legislation has drawn support from a broad coalition, including national associations representing ports, waterways, trucking, and workforce development, reflecting the critical role TWIC cards play in keeping the nation’s supply chains secure and staffed. Backers argue that streamlining the process is vital not only for Louisiana’s economy, which depends heavily on maritime and energy jobs, but also for the broader national workforce needed to move goods efficiently across the country.

The TWICE Act can be accessed here and the full bill is here.