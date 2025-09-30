Bipartisan Lawmakers Call for Opposition to Hemp Ban

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — With the threat of prohibition still looming over the $28.4 billion hemp industry, 35 Members of Congress sent joint letters to leadership urging strong opposition to the inclusion of hemp-killing language in any final spending package. Instead, lawmakers are calling for the passage of responsible, effective regulations aimed at protecting consumers and

NEW ORLEANS — With the threat of prohibition still looming over the $28.4 billion hemp industry, 35 Members of Congress sent joint letters to leadership urging strong opposition to the inclusion of hemp-killing language in any final spending package. Instead, lawmakers are calling for the passage of responsible, effective regulations aimed at protecting consumers and supporting a growing American industry.

In a letter spearheaded by Representative James Comer (R-KY) and Representative Morgan McGarvey (D-KY), a bipartisan group of Congress members across 13 states detailed how language in the House version of the Agriculture-FDA Appropriations bill would recriminalize hemp products, an effort that would wipe out 95% of the industry and jeopardize 328,000 American jobs. Rushing into a misguided ban on hemp would negatively impact every sector of the industry as hemp farmers depend on the continued viability of all three hemp markets, grain, fiber and retail.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the tremendous potential of industrial hemp to create quality jobs and meaningful economic opportunities for American workers and family farmers,” said Rep. Comer. “As Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, I spearheaded the state’s industrial hemp pilot program and continue to be a strong advocate for the hemp industry in Congress. I’m fully committed to leading bipartisan efforts to urge House leadership to strip harmful language from the FY26 Ag-FDA bill—and any final appropriations package—that arbitrarily redefines legal hemp.”

Additionally, a joint letter, led by Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), was delivered to Senate leadership, recommending legislation to establish a framework that would safeguard consumers and allow the continued growth of hemp farmers and business owners. These regulations would include age restrictions, independent third-party lab testing, and standardized packaging, labeling, and manufacturing.

“Consumer safety and protecting kids while promoting opportunities for national economic growth in the hemp industry can and must go hand-in-hand,” said Sen. Wyden. “Congress needs to get serious about pursuing common-sense safeguards to protect kids and consumers and encourage innovation instead of a one-size-fits-all approach that hinders economic development and doesn’t keep kids safe.”

Louisiana Hemp Industry and Regulation

Louisiana hemp laws changed on Jan. 1 this year restricting the potency of THC to no more than 5 mg per serving and restricting where hemp products may be sold.

Hemp production and product diversification is a fast growing industy in Louisiana, with retail sales of consumable hemp products growing from $512,000 in 2020 to over $33 million in 2023 according to the Louisiana Hemp Association. As a result of this surge in sales, tax revenue increased from $64,000 in 2020 to over $4.1 million in 2023.

Act 752, which was passed during the 2024 regular legislative session, limitS THC beverages to 5mg of THC per serving down from the previous maximum of 8 mg per serving. In addition, the current law requires that there can be no more than one serving per beverage container and no more than four containers per package.

Edibles have been similarly restricted, with single piece containing no more than one serving, and packages of edibles will be limited to a total of 40mg of THC. Flower hemp products are banned and inhale THC products, including THC vapes, were already outlawed in the state before the Jan. law came into effect.

In addition, products containing hemp-derived THC may not be sold at gas stations or convenience stores connected to them or at restaurants and bars except for those that were issued permits by the state before June 2024.

About the U.S. Hemp Roundtable

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable is a coalition of dozens of leading companies and organizations committed to safe hemp and CBD products. We proudly represent the industry’s major national grassroots organizations and are leading the way forward for hemp and CBD products through education and action.