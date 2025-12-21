Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Energy

Bipartisan Geothermal Tax Parity Act 2025 Introduced

December 21, 2025   |By
Bipartisan Geothermal Tax Parity Act 2025 Introduced
Bipartisan Geothermal Tax Parity Act 2025 Introduced. Geothermal Power Plant in CA - Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — The Geothermal Tax Parity Act of 2025 was introduced on Dec. 18 by a bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats to expand geothermal energy development. The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. John Garamendi of California and Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy of Utah, would extend long-standing oil and gas tax provisions to geothermal

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter