Biotech Company Wins Small Business Innovation Research Grant

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A major biotech breakthrough is happening in New Orleans. Beken Bio, a biotech startup company that is soon to be based at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, just won a highly competitive national grant to develop a simple blood test that could detect ovarian cancer much earlier than current methods.

Beken Bio is revolutionizing early cancer detection and has announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 1 grant from the National Science Foundation. This award supports the development of its liquid biopsy diagnostic test that will detect ovarian cancer much earlier in disease progression.

Ovarian cancer is often caught too late, but when detected early, the survival rate is as high as 90%. This funding will help Beken Bio move closer to making early detection a reality.

- Sponsors -

“The SBIR award is a significant milestone for Beken Bio, validating the dedication and innovation behind our ovarian cancer detection test,” said Beken Bio CEO and Founder Christopher Millan. “This funding affirms the viability of our commercialization strategy and enables us to collaborate with leading gynecologic oncologists at LCMC Health and Ochsner Medical Centers to evaluate the test in clinical settings. The data generated during this project will form the foundation of our regulatory submissions, bringing us one step closer to launching a diagnostic tool that empowers early detection and provides potential lifesaving clarity for patients.”

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC), a Louisiana based biotech incubator and wet lab/office facility in downtown New Orleans, supported Beken Bio with the SBIR funding opportunity.

“For companies like Beken Bio, SBIR funding is crucial for validating its technology and bringing it closer to commercialization,” said NOBIC Executive Director Kris Khalil. “NOBIC’s goal is to empower companies producing tech that will change medicine for the better. The earlier cancer can be detected, the better chance of survival for the patient. We are excited for the Beken team and that the research funded will happen here in Louisiana within our hospital systems.”

Beken Bio’s 3D REVEAL™ exposes cancer-specific Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) that circulate in the blood earlier and in significantly greater quantities than other liquid biopsy targets. Ovarian Cancer found as early as Stage One has a 90% survival rate according to the National Institutes of Health. Better Diagnostic testing like Beken Bio’s, is a game changer in cancer prevention and treatment.

This is seen as a huge win for the local biotech scene and for women’s health.

About Beken Bio

- Sponsors -

Beken Bio is a company passionate about helping to save lives and exploring new horizons of nanobiology in conjunction with state-of-the-art machine learning AI. Its mission is to unlock the key to early cancer detection. By targeting the body’s most abundant biomarkers, Beken Bio can shift the narrative of when cancer is detected and reduce its impact on a global scale.

About New Orleans BioInnovation Center

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) is a nonprofit business incubator focused on advancing life science entrepreneurship and technology commercialization in Louisiana. The mission of NOBIC is to create a successful biotech ecosystem by providing emerging companies with customized commercialization services, premier facilities, and a comprehensive support network. Through relationships with research institutions, economic development organizations, and industry stakeholders, NOBIC helps its clients de-risk novel technologies, attract funding, and improve global health outcomes.