BioChallenge Launches Global Call for Neuro-Focused Startups

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) has officially opened applications for the 2025 BioChallenge, a global pitch competition for early-stage life sciences companies developing innovations in neuroscience. The event will take place Oct. 30 at NOBIC’s facility in Downtown New Orleans.

The focus of this year’s competition is brain health and neuroscience. Neurological conditions are now the leading global cause of disability, and the economic burden of neurological diseases is projected to exceed $6 trillion by 2030 according to the World Economic Forum. More than one in three people are impacted by neurological diseases globally and Louisiana experiences an even greater burden with extremely high rates of stroke, Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“BioChallenge 2025 isn’t just a pitch event. It’s a critical step toward transforming lives impacted by neurological diseases and growing the Brain Capital economy in our State. Louisiana, with its unique combination of top-tier research institutions and vibrant biotech community, is perfectly positioned to lead this movement,” said NOBIC Executive Director Kris Khalil.

NOBIC’s BioChallenge will spotlight innovative neuro-focused startups, providing direct funding to accelerate their growth and scale their impact. The competition is open to early-stage biotech companies across the globe working in the brain health and neuro industry. Application and Areas of Interest Linked Here.

Areas of interest for the 2025 competition include neurological disorders, neurogenetics, neural development and plasticity, behavioral neuroscience, molecular imaging, and brain health. Finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their work before an audience of investors, partners, and industry leaders.

“I’m honored to be serving on the BioChallenge 2025 planning committee and excited to share that applications are now open for the pitch competition,” said René Pastorek, Chief Economic Development Officer at the Downtown Development District. “The competition will take place in the heart of Downtown New Orleans at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center and offers $100k+ in non-dilutive awards to early-stage companies advancing neuroscience and brain health. Check it out!”

For eligibility details and to apply for BioChallenge 2025, visit neworleansbio.com.

BIO on the BAYOU

The BioChallenge takes place immediately following BIO on the BAYOU, a regional life sciences symposium scheduled for October 28–29. Held annually since 2021, BIO on the BAYOU is organized jointly by Tulane University’s School of Medicine, LSU Health New Orleans, and other regional academic institutions, including the University of Mississippi, with hosting support from NOBIC.

The 2024 symposium drew 324 registered attendees—its highest turnout to date—further establishing its role as a key gathering for biotech collaboration and innovation in the Gulf South.

BioChallenge alumni include a roster of successful startups such as AxoSim, Obatala Sciences, Instapath, and InnoGenomics, all ventures that have gone on to make significant strides in biotechnology commercialization.

“The funding we received from BioChallenge was instrumental in helping Informuta launch our pilot program with Ochsner Health System. This critical support accelerated our development and enabled us to validate our technology in a real-world clinical environment, significantly advancing our path toward commercialization.”-Kalen Hall, CEO, Informuta, 2024 BioChallenge winner.

NOBIC, a nonprofit incubator, provides life sciences entrepreneurs with tailored business support, access to facilities, and a community of collaborators. BioChallenge winners continue to benefit from this ecosystem long after the competition ends, contributing to the broader development of Louisiana’s biosciences sector.

About New Orleans BioInnovation Center

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) is a nonprofit business incubator focused on advancing life science entrepreneurship and technology commercialization in Louisiana. The mission of NOBIC is to create a successful biotech ecosystem by providing emerging companies with customized commercialization services, premier facilities, and a comprehensive support network.

Through relationships with research institutions, economic development organizations, and industry stakeholders, NOBIC helps its clients de-risk novel technologies, attract funding, and improve global health outcomes. Since inception, the New Orleans BioInnovation center has supported hundreds of startups, generating hundreds of millions in funding and significantly advancing global health solutions.