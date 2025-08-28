Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Legal

Bill Hines Leads Jones Walker From Katrina to Expansion

August 28, 2025   |By

NEW ORLEANS – When Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, Jones Walker was preparing to elect its first managing partner. Nearly two decades later, Bill Hines, who stepped into that role amid the city’s darkest days, has guided the firm through crisis, growth, and transformation while expanding its influence in both business and civic life. New

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter