Big Win as VAA Opens “Gulf Hub” in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Minnesota-based VAA, a multidisciplinary engineering, planning and design firm, is strengthening its presence in the Lower Mississippi River and Gulf region including the establishment of a new office in New Orleans. With numerous clients already in the region, VAA now has the ability to provide an even more responsive service offering to existing clients while bringing its decades of experience to new clients, as well.

“With significant economic development happening in the area, we’re eager to better serve our existing clients and pursue new opportunities,” said Jeff Schrock, VAA CEO. “We’ve had a team of people on the ground working with several nationally recognized clients in the region for decades. The new office will help us respond more quickly and provide the flexibility to meet project needs.”

VAA has a broad range of engineering, planning and design expertise that it will bring to the region. For example, VAA’s in-depth knowledge of trucking/rail/waterway transport, as well as storage, warehousing, and distribution, can connect points all along a client’s supply chain.

“Specifically, we believe we can bring the most value to Port & River and Rail projects for ag/industrial markets, including export terminals, grain handling, and bulk material, as well as more broadly in agriculture, chemical manufacturing, renewables, SAF/petroleum, and buildings/commercial projects,” added Schrock.

About VAA

VAA is a nationally recognized engineering, planning and design firm with more than four decades of expertise and a highly specialized skill set. Established in 1978, VAA is committed to offering owners, architects, and contractors a genuine partnership to accomplish their business objectives and help them grow. From bulk commodity-handling facilities to manufacturing plants, waterfront distribution terminals to consumer retail outlets – and beyond – VAA’s breadth of technical expertise offers integrated insight and efficient execution. Visit the VAA webite for more information.