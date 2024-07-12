Big Freedia Launches Sparkling THC Energy Drink

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans bounce music icon Big Freedia has teamed up with Crescent Canna, a New Orleans-based cannabis company, to create Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink.

“Get ready to wobble, baby,” said Big Freedia in a press release. “My new THC drink will make your taste buds explode.”

The beverage, featuring strawberry and pineapple flavors, contains 10 milligrams of hemp-derived THC extract and 100 milligrams of caffeine. Crescent Canna said it provides an “elevated psychoactive experience.”

“Wobble is the perfect drink for turning up on the dance floor,” says Freedia. “It makes you feel good and gives you the energy to keep the party going.”

Big Freedia is a hip-hop artist and TV personality who has collaborated with Beyonce, Drake, and Lil Wayne, among other music stars.

“Working with Big Freedia has been a dream come true,” said Crescent Canna CEO Joe Gerrity. “There are a lot of energy drinks out there. But only one has Big Diva Energy.”

Wobble is available online at crescentcanna.com. Consumers must be over the age of 21 to purchase.

Crescent Canna also makes Crescent 9 THC Seltzer.