Big Freedia Introduces Wobble Cannabis Product

NEW ORLEANS — Local bounce artists Big Freedia has teamed up with Crescent Canna to launch the Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink, a new beverage that combines 10 mg of THC with 100 mg of caffeine. This drink offers a blend of psychoactive effects and a high-energy buzz, enhanced by flavors of strawberries and tropical pineapple. With less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, it’s federally legal for adults across the U.S. The Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink is vegan, third-party lab-tested, and registered with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Earlier this summer, New Orleans residents were treated to free samples of Wobble at “Wobble Fest,” an event at Tipitina’s featuring Flow Tribe and Billy Iuso. Proceeds from VIP sales went towards hemp advocacy and lobbying efforts in Louisiana.

According to Crescent Canna, Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink contains 10 mg of THC and 100 mg of caffeine per can. Effects are said to be felt within 15 minutes.

One verified user exclaimed, “Delicious flavor and balanced euphoria! I drank one on a Sunday morning and while I was definitely relaxed, I still had the energy to be active and get things done. Another wonderful product from the Crescent Canna team!”

Another stated, “Love this drink! Gives a great high without making you sleepy at all. Perfect for concerts!”

In Louisiana, medical marijuana is legal for qualified patients with a physician’s recommendation and a medical marijuana card, regulated by state authorities. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, though recent decriminalization efforts have reduced penalties for possession of small amounts, treating it as a misdemeanor with lower fines and no jail time for first offenses. Hemp-derived products, including CBD and THC with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, are legal and widely available. While medical cannabis is sold through licensed dispensaries, recreational sales are not permitted. Local regulations may affect the application of these laws, and ongoing legislative discussions could impact future changes.